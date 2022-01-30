F1 offers wheels used by Checo Pérez for 14,000 pesos and scale cars for 700,000 pesos

The objects of the Mexican pilot are among the “cheapest” that one can find on the official page with authenticated products

The memorabilia of the Formula 1 It could be one of the most expensive hobbies that can exist in sport due to its prices for objects as specific as tires, rims or the boots and suits that the drivers themselves have used in the race.

F1 offers wheels used by Checo Pérez for up to 14 thousand pesos. F1

2 Related

The Great Circus seeks to exploit every possible aspect and within the things that F1 offers to the public on its official page are products of the Mexican Czech Perez.

Among the objects that F1 offers from the driver from Guadalajara are the tires that he used during his time at Racing Point in the 2019 season and that were set up as tables.

An RP19 rear wheel used by Czech Perez reaches the value of 14 thousand 224 pesos, while a forward is 12 thousand 802. Other things that are available from the Guadalajara are photographs of the last 2021 season that he played with Red Bull and that have a price of 2 thousand 845 pesos .

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

However, the Mexican objects are among the “cheapest” that one could find on the page with authenticated products, since a 1:8 scale car of the RB16B reaches the price of 198 thousand 993 pesos.

However, of eccentric and expensive things are those of the Mercedes team, since the W11 model at 1:4 scale reaches the price of 711 thousand 167 pesos, while a 2015 race tire is worth 83 thousand 921 pesos.

Similarly, the F1 offers products such as race suits. An autographed Lewis Hamilton race suit is worth 113,000 pesos, while the one worn by Fernando Alonso at the Turkish Grand Prix in 2021 is 142,239 pesos.