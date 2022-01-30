Experts Change Their 2022 Bitcoin Price Prediction and No, It’s Not Near $100K

After seeing a 50% drop in price since its peak last year, Bitcoin has been on the road to recovery. It has gained close to 4% in the last 24 hours and has been hovering around $37,800 at the time of writing. While still yet to break above the crucial $40,000 support level, the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index appears to have stabilized at 24 since Jan 28.

Having said that, 40% of BTC investors are not making profits outside of current price levels. So will the $100K price prediction come true?

$100k not so soon

According to estimates from industry specialists, a recent finder report notes that Bitcoin may be worth $76,360 by the end of 2022. It stated,

“Bitcoin (BTC) is expected to peak at $93,717 this year before falling to $76,360 by the end of 2022, according to Finder’s panel of 33 fintech specialists. This is about 60% higher than the price of Bitcoin at the beginning of 2022.”

So $100K isn’t in Finder’s cards either. Having said that, the token may break the level in the next few years. The report further notes,

“By the end of 2025, the panel predicts that BTC will be worth $192,800 rising to $406,400 by the end of 2030.”

In addition, the report noted that the conservative predictions are based on possible increases in interest rates. This was also believed to be one of the contributing factors to Bitcoin’s price weakness earlier this year. We may recall that market chaos and low investor confidence followed the Fed’s tapering announcement during that time.

Panxora Group CEO Gavin Smith, who had a prediction for the end of 2022 of $70,000, said

“[The] The first half of 2022 will be dominated by concerns about higher interest rates, which will affect all risk assets, including Bitcoin. We would not be surprised to see Bitcoin decline a further 30% from current levels.”

That said, JP Morgan has also lowered its previous long-term price target of $150,000 for Bitcoin. Now, due to the volatility of the asset and the size of the gold market, the bank has placed the new price prediction at $38,000. Jp Morgan Pinned,

“Our previous projection that bitcoin’s volatility ratio to gold will drop by around 2x later this year seems unrealistic. Our fair value for bitcoin based on a bitcoin to gold volatility ratio of around 4x would be 1/4 of $150,000 or $38,000.”

Meanwhile, University of East London Associate Professor of Law Dr. Iwa Salami is seeing growth in retail and institutional interest in the crypto space. She is therefore making cryptocurrencies a crucial asset class that “cannot be overlooked”.

That being said, Bitcoin has indeed broken the five-week streak in terms of investment outflows. Coinshares weekly cash flow report noted that Bitcoin saw inflows totaling $14 million in the week ending January 21.

