Expendables 4 Star Explains What It’s Like To Work With Action Legends Like Sylvester Stallone

There are few franchises that can claim to be home to more than one or two action stars, and the Expendables it probably ranks one of the top spots for most action icons to be found in one place. the mercenaries 4 will be no different with legends like Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and an enthusiastic Dolph Lundgren on board. wu assassins star Iko Uwais joined the cast of the mercenaries 4 as a villain, and now he has explained what it is like to work with icons of the action genre.

In an interview with Okezone (translated via Comic book), Iko Uwais talks about the value of experience when working with actors who have a great deal of knowledge and time in front of the camera for action movies. Uwais says that he values ​​his time filming with experienced actors and sharing knowledge. This is what he says, exactly:

Experience is very valuable for me to share a draw with veteran players, who have a lot of experience. There are many things that we share, what we think about them, beyond expectations.

