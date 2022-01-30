Expendables 4 Star Explains What It’s Like To Work With Action Legends Like Sylvester Stallone

There are few franchises that can claim to be home to more than one or two action stars, and the Expendables it probably ranks one of the top spots for most action icons to be found in one place. the mercenaries 4 will be no different with legends like Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and an enthusiastic Dolph Lundgren on board . wu assassins star Iko Uwais joined the cast of the mercenaries 4 as a villain, and now he has explained what it is like to work with icons of the action genre.

In an interview with Okezone (translated via Comic book ), Iko Uwais talks about the value of experience when working with actors who have a great deal of knowledge and time in front of the camera for action movies. Uwais says that he values ​​his time filming with experienced actors and sharing knowledge. This is what he says, exactly:

Experience is very valuable for me to share a draw with veteran players, who have a lot of experience. There are many things that we share, what we think about them, beyond expectations.

Iko Uwais is far from a novice in the action genre, having been acting in action movies for over a decade. He is also proficient in silat, an Indonesian martial arts practice, and his own father was also a master of the art.

Still, sharing a screen with some of the action genre’s biggest icons has to be an experience from which one can gain great perspective. It seems that Iko Uwais was not willing to waste the opportunity, and he was able to greatly enhance his own experience by filming alongside the heroes of Rocky Y the transporter.

While there are some serious action heroes involved in the mercenaries 4the fourth installment of the franchise brings some other new (and main) faces too. Megan Fox will also star in the film and although she doesn’t have as much action experience as some of the other stars, she is still looking pretty tough for the movie Surprisingly enough, 50 Cent has also been cast in the upcoming movie and I honestly can’t wait to see him and Fox alongside the action legends.

fans of the supply expendable items The franchise can expect something a little different from its fourth installment, as it acts as both a sequel and a spin-off, focusing on the character of Jason Statham and his origin story. Although Sylvester Stallone remains in the film, it seems that he may be passing the reins to Statham and take a much less complicated approach in the fourth movie; he doesn’t even have a writer’s credit like he did in the other movies.