Exatlón México: This has happened in REAL TIME in the All Stars

The exathlon all-star It will be released on open television starting Monday, January 31, but the recordings of the program apparently began last week, and this is what has happened in real time in the reality.

Users and followers of Exathlon Mexico They don’t want to wait for the first chapter of All Star to come out, where only the best athletes will be competing for almost two months on the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

The cast of athletes who will be part of this edition of the Exathlon Mexico where only the cream of the most beloved and, above all, the most competitive athletes will be; such is the case of the Cázares brothers, who will have to race against each other to see who is better, or Macky’s married lawsuit with Ana Lago.

What is happening in the All Star Exathlon in real time?

What is happening in real time inside the All Star Exathlon is that the first circuit that the athletes will run will be through La Fortaleza, where the Blue team will be the winner, since apparently the supremacy of Ernesto and Macky’s side has borne fruit and the first victory will be for their team.

First International Duel?

The Exathlon All Star It will give a lot to talk about since, according to the information leaked from the first week, the first International Duel was already held against the exathlon of Hungary, which has already begun and is well advanced.

On the other hand, the Exathlon All Star It would be the team that will lose to the athletes from Hungary, since the foreigners could not do much to be able to take the victory; since apparently the Red and Blue teams joined forces in this first International Duel.

They are so far the athletes who will be in Exatlón All Star

There were many rumors about which athletes would be in the Exathlon All Star, one of them was Macky who at first was one of the confirmed ones, then not and finally ended up in this deluxe edition by the program.

blues

For the Blues team, the athletes are: Macky González, Ximena Duggan, Marysol Cortés, Evelyn Guijarro, Koke, the Beast, Ernesto Cázares and Javi Márquez.

Reds

On behalf of the Red team, the athletes are: Ana Lago, Mati Álvarez, Zudikey Rodríguez, Nataly Gutiérrez, Heliud Pulido, Patricios Araujo, Heber Gallegos and Aristeo Cázares.

