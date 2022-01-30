Exatlón México: Patricio Araujo faces Ximena Duggan and suffers an accident in the All Star

Everything is ready for him all-star and with the first trailer of the new season also came the revelations of what will be the Exathlon Mexico henceforth. There will be changes and big surprises.

The recordings of the show have already started on the beaches of the Dominican Republic and in the preview of chapter 1 ‘Analista TV’ makes a breakdown of what we will see this Monday in the most extreme and demanding reality show on Mexican television.

With the host Antonio Rosique as the main figure, the trailer for the sixth season of the Exathlon Mexico introduces new circuits and better competitions, in which legends, champions and finalists will try to seek the title.

There are only 16 participants who will start the Exathlon Mexico All Starso with the start of the eliminations, the arrival of four reinforcements is also expected to complete the original announced roster of 20 competitors.

What changes will there be in the Exatlón México All Star?

In the trailer, Antonio Rosique talks about the beginning of a new Fortress, which would come to replace the one we already knew and that could have many more benefits for those who win it, in a fight that will begin this Monday in the Container Circuit.

In almost a copy of Exathlon Mexico: ‘Guardians vs Conquistadores’, at night something strange is going to happen or there will be relays, because Mati Álvarez will choose to compete against Ernesto Cázares, while Ximena Duggan will do the same before Patrick Araujowho unfortunately will suffer a hard fall on the first day of competition.

Later will come the Abandoned Station Circuit, in which during the day and again in relays the advantage that could be for Survival will be at stake, with the final challenge of knocking down a wall of cubes with balls.

In this way, there will now be 3×3 relays, in which apparently men will be able to choose women and vice versa to compete.

In addition, the team logos are now “R” and “A”, for Reds and Blues, although with the design very similar to those of Guardians vs. Conquerors.

EG