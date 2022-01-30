Exathlon All Star: This will be the spectacular fall of Pato Araujo in the Battle for the Fortress (VIDEO)

The exathlon: All Stars, is a few hours away from starting its new edition, so the expectation among fans to see the legends of the last five seasons of reality come back is getting bigger and bigger.

In this new edition, the athletes will have to show why they earned their title of legend and face the best athletes who have participated in the sports reality show.

Pato Araujo, one of the most memorable legends of the second season of the exathlon Mexico, it seems that it will suffer a spectacular accident during one of the first competitions of the show.

This was seen in one of the exclusive previews of the reality show, where at minute 1:18 it is shown that Pato suddenly falls during one of the challenges in which he was participating.

No further details about this incident have been revealed, so we can only wait to see it on the live broadcast of the Exathlon: All Stars starting at 8:00 pm (Central Mexico time)

Do not miss the return of the legends of the fifth season on January 31 through the screens of Azteca Uno.

Confirmed athletes for the exathlon: All Stars

16 athletes will make up each team of the Exatlón: All Stars, although according to the latest updates, it seems that more than 20 will participate, since each team will have reinforcements.

The confirmed athletes are: Aidee Hernández, Casandra Ascencio, Ernesto Cazares, Evelyn Guijarro, Javier Márquez, Macky González, Ana Lago, Aristeo Cazares, Heber Gallegos, Heliud Pulido, Macki Álvarez, Pato Araujo, Daniel Corral. Those who have not confirmed are Christian Anguiano, David Juárez, Koke Guerrero, Marysol Cortés, Jazmín Hernández, Nataly Gutiérrez and Zudikey Rodríguez.