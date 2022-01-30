Exathlon All Star: Mexico LOST the International Duel against Hungary for this important reason

The international competition that took place at the beginning of 2021 continues to give something to talk about, as some Internet users seem to have discovered the real reason why the Mexicans did not win that edition of the Exathlon: All Star.

As revealed by the Analista TV YouTube channel, there is an important reason why the Mexican team could not beat the athletes from Hungary.

The reason, as explained by the YouTube channel, was because the team that represented Mexico in the sports reality show was made up of rookie athletes from the fifth season, so some of the athletes were not at the level of the majority. of their opponents.

However, the athletes who were present during that international edition of the All Stars were: Ramiro Garza, Jahir Cervantes, Tony González, Uriel Pizarro, Daniela Reza, Mariana Khalil, Mati Álvarez Tanya and Paulina.

While the Hungarian team was made up of Somhegyi Krisztián, Tóth Janka, Ujvári Izabella, Kocsis Lili, Virág András, Bors Máté, Móricz Dániel, Halász Vivien, in the red team and Herczeg-Kis Bálint, Buzás Dorottya, Konig Anna, Wald Ákos , Kovári Viktor, Ferenc Vivien, Szente Gréta, and Pálfi Gergo.

However, despite the fact that the Mexican team was disadvantaged, the athletes did not give up and gave their best battle during the competition. One of the Hungarian athletes even recognized Mati as one of the best athletes in the history of the exathlon.

Will Hungary revive the Exathlon: All Stars?

A couple of days ago, a Hungarian TV station announced the return of the Exathlon: All Stars, in which Mexico participated, will be broadcast on television stations in the European country next month.

This special edition of the Exatlón, took place at the beginning of 2021 and was conducted by Palik László who is a famous sports journalist and Antonio Rosique.