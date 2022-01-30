Events related to January 30

In 1820 he made his triumphal entry into the city of Córdoba John Baptist Busts at the head of the Army of the North, revolted at the Arequito post on January 7 of that year, for refusing its officers to go to war with the provinces of the Litoral confronted with Buenos Aires.

And in 1821 the “Provisional Regulation for the regime and administration of the Province of Córdoba” was approved during the government of Brigadier Juan Bautista Bustos, an excellent legal piece that covered various matters and served as a true Constitution during the following eight years of government. (Source: Esteban Domina)

The origin of Electronic Technician Day dates back to the 80’s in the hands of an association of Colombian technicians, ASOTEC (Association of Electronic Technicians of Córdoba), who decided to set January 30 for the celebration of Technician’s Day.

Turn 36: Karina Jesica Tejeda was born in Florida on January 30, 1986, better known as Karina, The Little Princess She is a cumbia singer.

Turns 71: Philip David Charles Collins, better known as Phil collins born in Chiswick, Middlesex, England on January 30, 1951, is a British drummer, singer, songwriter, producer and actor, and one of the most successful artists of pop music and soft rock. He was made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order.

Between 1984 and 1989 Phil Collins has led the US Billboard Top 100 chart as a singer eight times, seven as a solo artist and once with Genesis, a band of which he was a member between 1970 and 1996. He was in our city in March 2018

On January 30, 1814, during the Argentine War of Independence, the encounter between Generals San Martin and Belgrano where the latter handed over command of the Army of the North to the former, this event occurred in the Post of Yatasto located near San José de Metan in the Province of Salta.

Turn 79: Marta Ines Minujin (Buenos Aires, January 30, 1943) is an Argentine plastic artist, known for her avant-garde works produced mainly during the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. Her work, of a conceptual, pop, psychedelic and action nature, has become the paradigm of the baby boomer generation that, in the 1960s, revolutionized pre-established social norms and established a counterculture. She is the aunt of actor Juan Minujín.

Let’s see as a curiosity the assembly of his exhibition at Casa Naranja, Córdoba in 2017

In 1969, The Beatles they performed their last concert, on the terrace of Apple, their recording studio.

Alexander Sokol was born in Hurlingham on January 30, 1960 and died in Río Cuarto on January 12, 2009, was an Argentine rock musician, vocalist and composer who joined the emblematic bands Sumo and Las Pelotas, being recognized for his importance in Argentine rock. Here with the Balls.

You turn 85: vanessa redgrave born in Greenwich, London on January 30, 1937, is a British stage, film and television actress. In the Anglo-Saxon world she is widely considered one of “the greatest actresses of her generation, having three of the four highest awards in the entertainment industry. Some important titles of his filmography are: A Man for All Seasons of 1966, Blow-Up of 1966, Camelot of 1967, Murder on the Orient Express of 1974, Prick up your ears of 1987, Mission: Impossible of 1996, Woman against woman of 2000, Atonement, Desire and Sin from 2007, Coriolanus from 2011 and The Butler from 2013.

He turns 48. Christian Charles Philip Bale was born in Haverfordwest, Wales on January 30, 1974, better known as Christian bale, is a Welsh actor who has won two Golden Globes, two SAG Awards and an Oscar. He is considered one of the most important method style actors of his generation, due to his intensity and his drastic body transformations in various roles.

Some of his films: American Psychopath; The Machinist; The Knight of the Night; Ford vs. Ferrari; The premiere of Thor: love and Thunder is expected for July of this year.

Is he School Day of Nonviolence and Peace (DENIP), on the anniversary of the death of Mahatma Gandhi

