Evaluna summarizes her January 2022 with several photos and one of them is a pregnant nude that falls in love | Big Bang

Eva Luna Y Camilo they seem to live in a permanent honeymoon. Theirs is all love and good vibes and they share it with all their followers with samples of small moments from their day to day. From the singer healing his wife’s knee after suffering a fall to the tattoos that are done to remember the family, such as the heart that she has made with the name of her brother and that of the woman with whom they have just get marry: Steff & Ricky.

She is very fond of recording images of everything that happens to her and has summed up her month of January with a carousel of photographs, among which a nude in black and white that shows the evolution of her pregnancy.

Since the couple announced that they were waiting for the arrival of Indigo, they have not hesitated to share the progress of this state of gestation. Although they have continued with their concert tour, the truth is that Evaluna’s little belly has already grown a lot and we can appreciate it in that image that has generated so many sighs, starting with those of his family.

With love from family and friends

The Montaner saga has always been very united and they are enjoying as a family what will be the arrival of the first baby in the family.

Mau and Ricky: What happinessdddddd!!!

Ricardo Montaner: In that belly lives my little girl or my little grandson… who I wait for with all my soul… I love you Eva

Stefania Roitman: Picture 1 and 2 ❤️ Lots of love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Among the photos there is a video of Evaluna’s belly in which we can see the kicks of her baby, who is already moving, showing how much she wants to go out. Greeicywho is also pregnant, recalled “what a delight when they move like that 🦋”. She is not the only one who has shared her comment.