Ephemeris of January 30: What happened on a day like today? | News from Mexico

UNITED STATES.- These are the ephemeris of January 30, the most important events that occurred on a date like today between 1726 Y 2021.

1700

1726.- The Spanish general Bruno Mauricio de Zabala founds Montevideo.

1766.- Inauguration of the Acho bullring in Lima (Peru), the oldest in America and third in the world after Béjar and Zaragoza. The inaugural poster was formed by the Peruvian right-handers Pizi, Gallipavo and Maestro from Spain.

1800

1853.- The Spanish aristocrat Eugenia de Montijo marries the French Emperor Napoleon III in Paris.

1856.- 400 people die in the shipwreck of the steamboat “Cazador”, in Punta Carranza, near the Chilean city of Constitución. It is the worst maritime tragedy in Chile.

1885.- 352 people die in the sinking of the German steamer “Elbe” in the North Sea.

1900

1933.- Hindenburg appoints Adolf Hitler Chancellor of Germany and paves the way for the Third Reich.

1939.- Hitler announces in the German Reichstag the “solution” of the Jewish problem in Germany.

1948.- The Indian political-religious leader Mahatma Gandhi, a preacher of non-violence, is assassinated by a Hindu fanatic, and just 49 years later, in 1997, his ashes are thrown into the Ganges River.

1950.- The Chilean poet Pablo Neruda publishes “Canto General”.

1968.- The North Vietnamese army begins the Tet Offensive against the forces of the South led by the United States. It was a military failure for the North but had a strong impact on American public opinion.

1969.- The British pop group The Beatles performs the last concert of their career on the roof of the Apple Corps building. The performance was dissolved by the police due to complaints from neighbors.

1972.- It takes place on “Bloody Sunday” (Bloody Sunday) in which British soldiers kill 14 civilians who participated in a demonstration in Londonderry (Northern Ireland). What happened is considered one of the bloodiest episodes of the Northern Ireland conflict.

1992.- The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe admits ten ex-Soviet republics in Prague and goes from 38 to 48 members.

1994.- Guatemala decides in a referendum to reform the Constitution.

2000

2004.- The Mexican justice appoints María López Urbina special prosecutor to investigate the more than 300 murders and half a thousand disappearances of women in Ciudad Juárez.

2009.- The presidents of Russia and Cuba, Dmitri Medvédev and Raúl Castro, sign their new strategic cooperation in Moscow and end the period of estrangement, opened after the fall of the USSR.

2013.- South Korea successfully launches into space its first rocket made partially with local technology.

births

1882.- Franklin D. Roosevelt, US president.

1878.- Anton Hansen Tammsare is born, Estonian writer, author of Truth and Justice, one of the masterpieces of his country’s literature.

1927.- Olof Palme, Swedish politician.

1930.- Gene Hackman, American actor.

1937.- Vanessa Redgrave, British actress.

1941.- Richard “Dick” Cheney, Vice President of the United States.

1951.- Phil Collins, British musician and singer.

1962.- Abdullah Ben Hussein, King of Jordan, Abdullah II.

1968.- Felipe VI, King of Spain.

1974.- Christian Bale, British actor.

deaths

1969.- Dominique Pire, Belgian priest, Nobel Peace Prize 1958.

1991.- John Bardeen, American researcher, twice Nobel Prize in Physics.

1994.- Pierre Boulle, French writer.

1995.- Gerald Durrell, British naturalist and writer.

2001.- Jean Pierre Aumont, French actor.

2002.- Inge Morath, American photographer of Austrian origin, wife of Arthur Miller.

2008.- Marcial Maciel, Mexican priest, founder of the Legionaries of Christ.

2013.- Patty Andrews, American singer.

2014.- Jean Babilée, French dancer.

2015.- Carl Djerassi, Austrian-American chemist.

2018.- Mark Salling, American actor from the series “Glee”.

2021.- Manuel Salinas, Spanish painter.

catholic saints

Saint Adelelmo of Burgos

Saint Aldegunde of Maubeuge

Saint Armentario of Pavia

Saint Barsimus of Edessa

Saint Bathilde of Chelle

Saint David Galvan

Santa Jacinta Mariscotti

Saint Matthias of Jerusalem

Saint Mucianus Maria Viaux

Saint Paul Ho Hyob

Saint Theophilus the Younger, martyr

Saint Thomas Khuong

Blessed Carmela Garcia Moyon

Blessed Columba Marmion

Blessed Francis Taylor

Blessed Manuel Domingo y Sol

Blessed Sebastian Valfré

Blessed Sigismund Pisarski

celebrations