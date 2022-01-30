Ephemeris of January 30: Mahatma Gandhi dies

Below are the ephemeris for this Sunday, January 30. In 1972, fifty years ago, the “Bloody Sunday” in which British soldiers kill 14 civilians participating in a demonstration in Londonderry (Northern Ireland).

What happened is considered one of the bloodiest episodes of the Northern Ireland conflict.

Today in history. Russian writer Anton Chekhov was born

Other anniversaries

1726.- The Spanish general Bruno Mauricio de Zabala founded Montevideo.

1766.- Inauguration of the Acho bullring in Lima (Peru), the oldest in America and third in the world after Béjar and Zaragoza. The inaugural poster was formed by the Peruvian right-handers Pizi, Gallipavo and Maestro from Spain.

1853.- The Spanish aristocrat Eugenie de Montijo marries French Emperor Napoleon III in Paris.

1856.- 400 people die in the shipwreck of the steamboat “Cazador”, in Punta Carranza, near the Chilean city of Constitución. It is the worst maritime tragedy in Chile.

1885.- 352 people die in the sinking of the German steamer “Elbe” in the North Sea.

1933.- Hindenburg appoints Adolf Hitler Chancellor of Germany and paves the way for the Third Reich.

Adolf Hitler

1939.- Hitler announces in the German Reichstag the “solution” of the Jewish problem in Germany.

1948.- The Indian political-religious leader Mahatma Gandhi, a preacher of non-violence, is assassinated by a Hindu fanatic, and just 49 years later, in 1997, his ashes are thrown into the Ganges River. 1950.- The Chilean poet Pablo Neruda publishes “Canto General”.

Mahatma Gandhi

1968.- The North Vietnamese army begins the Tet Offensive against the forces of the South led by the United States. It was a military failure for the North but had a strong impact on American public opinion.

1969.- The British pop group the Beatles performs on the roof of the Apple Corps building the last concert of his career. The performance was dissolved by the police due to complaints from neighbors.

the Beatles

1992.- The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe admits ten ex-Soviet republics in Prague and goes from 38 to 48 members.

1994.- Guatemala decides in a referendum to reform the Constitution.

2004.- The Mexican justice appoints María López Urbina special prosecutor to investigate the more than 300 murders and half a thousand disappearances of women in Ciudad Juárez.

2009.- The presidents of Russia and Cuba, Dmitri Medvédev and Raúl Castro, sign their new strategic cooperation in Moscow and end the period of estrangement, opened after the fall of the USSR.

2013.- South Korea successfully launches its first rocket partially manufactured with local technology into space.

births

1882.- Franklin D Rooseveltpresident of the USA.

1878.- Anton Hansen Tammsare is born, Estonian writer, author of Truth and Justice, one of the masterpieces of his country’s literature.

1927.- Olof Palme, Swedish politician.

1930.- Gene Hackman, American actor.

1937.- Vanessa Redgrave, British actress.

1941.- Richard “Dick” Cheney, Vice President of the United States.

1951.- Phil Collins, British musician and singer.

1962.- Abdullah Ben Hussein, King of Jordan, Abdullah II.

1968.- Felipe VI, King of Spain.

1974.- Christian bale, British actor.

Christian bale

deaths

1969.- Dominique Pire, Belgian priest, Nobel Peace Prize 1958.

1991.- John Bardeen, American researcher, twice Nobel Prize in Physics.

1994.- Pierre Boulle, French writer.

1995.- Gerald Durrell, British naturalist and writer.

2001.- Jean Pierre Aumont, French actor.

2002.- Inge Morath, American photographer of Austrian origin, wife of Arthur Miller.

2008.- Marcial Maciel, Mexican priest, founder of the Legionaries of Christ.

2013.- Patty Andrews, American singer.

2014.- Jean Babilée, French dancer.

2015.- Carl Djerassi, Austrian-American chemist.

2018.- Mark SallingAmerican actor from the series “Glee”.

2021.- Manuel Salinas, Spanish painter.