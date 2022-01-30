Emma Stone: ‘They had to see something evil and terrible in me to be Cruella’

Disney never considered another option other than having Emma Stone play the most extravagant and charismatic villain in its catalog, Cruella de Vil, in the film that reviews the life of the character.

“I honestly don’t know, I have no idea, but they obviously saw something evil and terrible in me. And I appreciate it, ”says the actress during a video call with Efe when questioned about the reasons why the study placed her as the only possible choice.

After the success of “Maleficent”, Disney wanted to continue exploring the origins of its antagonists and thought that, like Warner Bros did with “Joker”, the character of Cruella de Vil enjoyed the same ability to generate empathy and rejection as for shoot a feature film that analyzes its origin.

The result is “Cruella”, which opens this Friday in theaters and Disney +, a film that reviews the life of the villain since she was a girl, long before a Dalmatian coat became her obsession.

“WE ARE INTERESTED IN THE DARK SIDE OF PEOPLE”

Stone has thus joined the list of stars who in recent years have starred in films that tell the version of the bad guy in history: Joaquín Phoenix in “Joker”, Angelina Jolie in “Maleficient”, Margot Robbie in “Birds of Prey” or Tom Hardy in “Venom”.

Emma Stone (EFE / Laurie Sparham / The Walt Disney Company

)

“We have always been interested in knowing what leads a person to live in their darkest side – analyzes Stone-. To inhabit those parts that one hides or that one comes to think about but that are too cruel or socially unacceptable”.

The actress compares the attraction generated by antagonists to horror movies. “They are a catharsis for the public,” she says.

But long before Cruella de Vil aroused all that fascination, she lived another life in which she called herself Estella and accumulated a handful of traumas that shaped the character known to all. That is where Craig Gillespie, the director of “I, Tonya” (2017) takes the plot of the new film.

Set in London in the 1970s, the film begins when Estella is orphaned and must make a living on the streets of the British capital. The young woman will develop a great ability for robbery thanks to a street gang that helps her get her first job in the fashion industry.

As usual, the future villain will meet a figure that drives her jump to the dark side of life, Baroness Von Hellman, a prominent designer played by Emma Thompson.

“Cruella is a character who doesn’t mind being liked by anyone, she’s the complete opposite of who I am, who always seems to be saying ‘please, please’ for approval,” notes Stone.

“GLENN CLOSE IS THE BEST CRUELLA IN FILM”

The actress accepted the role despite the fact that Glenn Close had set the bar very high in the two films about the 101 Dalmatians that Disney recorded with a cast of flesh and blood. “She’s great and the best Cruella in movies,” she says humbly.

But Stone found that Dodie Smith’s novel, “The Hundred and One Dalmatians,” which first introduced the character in 1956, gave even more detail about the protagonist.

“I didn’t read it before. In the book is bad but true. She puts pepper in all her meals and she is cold even sitting next to a bonfire. She gave me a lot of details to bring to the character,” she recounts.

Nearly 65 years after that novel, Cruella and her quirkiness are back in fashion.