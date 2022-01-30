Emma Stone is an ARMY! Remember how you met the boys from BTS

Emma Stone also has her fangirl moments and this time she confessed that she is obsessed with the Bangtan Boys as well as telling how it was when she saw them live, how lucky is the actress!

‘cruella’ is the most recent film starring Emma Stone, who is promoting the film inspired by the Disney villain; his work in movies like ‘La La Land’ o ‘Zombieland’ has shown that she is a very versatile actress and that she can face any acting challenge.

With the massive impact of Bangtan Sonyeondan no one is exempt from listening to his songs and falling in love with the style and rhythm of this great south korean band, talents that have led them to build a large fanbase to which all kinds of people belong, including important celebrities from Hollywood.

This time, during an interview to promote ‘Cruella’, emma confessed that he loves bts how was it for her to see them live?

EMMA STONE IS OBSESSED WITH BTS AND TELLS HOW IT WAS WHEN SHE SAW THEM LIVE

Emma Stone She was a guest on the show South Korean ‘Show!interview with Jessie’ to promote her latest movie, ‘cruella’; the show’s friendly interviewer, Jessie, asked him if he liked the k pop, to later question him about which K-Pop band he liked.

“I’m very obvious and obsessed with BTS.”

The actress He also reports that he was able to see Bangtan Boys perform live at Program American ‘Saturday Night Live’ and despite being the only band of k pop which he has been able to see live, the show of bts it blew his mind.

And just like Jessi says, we’re all obsessed with bts, apparently we have more members of ARMY who enjoy their music and recognize the talent of the Bangtan Boys.

If you are also part of this obsession with bts, we invite you to see these funny memes that ARMY did about the band.