Emma Stone also considers suing Disney

Impact caused yesterday, Thursday, the lawsuit that Scarlett Johansson filed against Disney, after the film “Black Widow” will be released on the Disney + platform.

According to what was reported by The Wall Street Journal, the interpreter initiated the legal action alleging that the studio would have violated its contract by showing the tape in streaming and in theaters at the same time.

In that sense, according to the document presented by the actress’s lawyers, “Disney intentionally induced Marvel to violate the agreement, without justification, with the aim of preventing Ms. Johansson from receiving the full benefit of her contract with Marvel” .

In this regard, the interpreter pointed out in her lawsuit that the contract stipulated that Black Widow was going to be released only in theaters, so its premiere on Disney + through an extra charge, directly affected her salary.

Disney, meanwhile, responded to Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit, saying in a statement to Variety that “there is no merit in this presentation.”

“The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing for its callous disregard for the horrific and long-lasting global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the firm said.

Will Emma Stone follow in the footsteps of Scarlett Johansson?

According to the portal Screen Rant, Emma Stone would also be considering suing Disney, following in the footsteps of Scarlett Johansson.

The former editor of The Hollywood Reporter, Matt Belloni, commented on the matter that the “star of Cruella, has said that she is considering her options.”

Although the aspects of Emma Stone’s contract with Disney are unknown, it could have similarities with that of the protagonist of Black Widow, which could cause the Oscar-winning actress to also consider presenting an action of this type.