Emma Roberts and Julia Roberts: What is their relationship?

When celebrities share the same last name, it's natural to wonder if they may or may not be related. In most cases this is not the case, but in the case of Emma Roberts and Julia Roberts, the kinship is real, and closer than you imagine.











Julia Roberts is the aunt by Emma Roberts. It has been confirmed that fellow American actor Eric Roberts is not only Emma’s father, but also Julia’s older brother. Julia has since revealed her close connection to her niece, despite having a rocky relationship with her brother.

Eric, Emma and Julia Roberts

From the outside, it’s easy to assume that the famous family shares their passions off-screen as well; however, in this case it is so.

Born in Mississippi and raised in Georgia, Eric was inseparable from his sisters. Julia and Lisa Roberts. However, after his parents’ divorce when he was 15, his sisters moved in with their mother, while he stayed with his father.

After achieving fame in film and television, Eric ended up abusing drugs and alcohol; which affected his family and particularly his relationship with his sister and daughter.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, he reveals that “it was exhausting to be around. Complaints, blame, he was unable to enjoy happiness. Everyone in my world needed a break sometimes, and that must have included Julia.”

The drama continued in 1993 when Julia shocked the celebrity world by siding with Eric’s ex-girlfriend Kelly Cunningham during a battle for custody of her daughter, Emma Roberts. Having separated from her brother and formed a close relationship with her niece, Julia helped Kelly finance the legal process.

The brothers spent almost 10 years without speaking, but despite the fight, they were reunited in 2004 when Julia gave birth to twins. Since then, Julia and Eric’s relationship has returned to normal. Eric tells Vanity Fair that the couple are now “email friends” and have celebrated several vacations together.

As for Emma, ​​the young actress still does not have the best relationship with her father. However, it has been revealed that he has become very close to his stepmotherEric’s wife, Eliza Roberts.

Emma and Julia Roberts

Although Eric Roberts likes to claim that he is responsible for the success, both from her sister and her daughter, it was, in fact, Julia Roberts who helped get Emma to where she is today.

In an interview with Glamor in 2015, Emma explained, “My mom and I used to stay with my Aunt Julia when I was really young, so i grew up on sets“.

Emma wanted to be an actress from a very young age and often refers to an old polaroid photo of herself on the set of Erin Brockovich, in one of her aunt’s dresses from the movie with the biggest smile on her face.

She also recalls spending her childhood on set and in her aunt’s dressing room, detailing how she cried every time she had to leave.

Like her aunt, Emma Roberts made her acting debut at a very young age; landing a role in the 2001 movie “Blow” at just 9 years old. This was the first movie he auditioned for, so it’s safe to say that acting is definitely in his blood.

both women have left their mark on the screen over the years, garnering countless awards, nominations and titles. Both Julia and Emma have received MTV Movie Awards and Teen Choice Awards, among many other prestigious awards.

Did you know that they are family?