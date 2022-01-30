Elon Musk offers $5,000 to student to shut down his Twitter

Midtime Editorial

He offered him $5,000 to shut down his Twitter account! Elon Musk, co-founder from renowned companies such as Tesla, Paypal and SpaceX you offered a college student $5,000 with the condition of he will close a twitter account that tracks the air routes of Musk’s private jet.

50 thousand dollars or nothing

jack sweeney 19 years old is a first-year student at the University of Central Florida developed a algorithm to track private jet by Elon Musk with data from companies that record flight data through a aircraft transponder.

Sweeney was surprised when received a message of the co-founder of Tesla requesting that he cancel said Twitter account and in exchange Musk would give him 5 thousand dollars. The explanation that Elon Musk gave him was because “Security issues” according to the WKMG TV channel.

After an exchange of messages, Jack Sweeney made him a counteroffer. to Elon Musk who raised the sum of money to 50 thousand dollars. Still is waiting for the answer of the South African businessman, so it is unknown if he will accept the deal.

the bot I think Sweeney is able to set the tEstimated flight time, exact location of the country, state and city in which the private jet is located and can create a map of the location. The Twitter account has almost 160 thousand followers.

