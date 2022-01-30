Elisabeth Holmes, the Silicon Valley guru who scammed $1 billion (and faces 20 years in prison)

The fear of needles and other sharp objects that can cause a bloody injury is known as

belonephobia. A study indicates that it affects between 20% and 30% of the adult population and, depending on the degree, can prevent donating blood, getting vaccinated or having a routine check-up for

sheer panic. If you suffer from it, imagine a revolutionary technique that allows, with just a drop of blood extracted from your finger – avoiding venipuncture – to instantly carry out hundreds of medical tests. Just one drop. Would you invest your money in this patent, even millions of dollars if you had it, to change the world and, incidentally, do business? If the answer is yes, you could have been one more victim of the large-scale scam for which the Silicon Valley guru

elizabeth holmes just been found guilty.

Convicted of four cases of fraud of the 11 that were imputed to her, Holmes could fulfill

up to 20 years in prison, although he is on provisional release. His journey begins with a very naive idea, like when a child “invents” a car that flies by drawing it on paper. The invention is, of course, but not the way to put it into practice. What she envisioned in her first year as

chemical engineering student at the prestigious Stanford University was the possibility of reducing blood tests in scale and difficulty: he first dreamed of a pill or a patch that, taken or put on, would transmit results to an electronic device. Then, in a more realistic but not too realistic way, he converted his idea into a small container, which he would call

nanotainer, where a single drop of blood could offer enormous amounts of information at a low cost. His idea could have changed the health industry if he had known how to make it a reality. The difference between her and the boy who draws the flying car is that Elizabeth got an investment of almost

$1 billion for his company, Theranos.

With Serena Williams at a gala in her honor.



In the same way as the false myths of other Silicon Valley mega-companies that supposedly were born in a garage with only the ingenuity of some good guys, like Google, Apple or Facebook – beyond the romanticism, there were contacts, privileges, rich parents or universities of elite–, the story of Holmes began to be woven with much verbiage and an American narrative. In his second year at Stanford, he dropped out because

training was going too slow for her: he wanted to fulfill his mission and could not wait, he had to build his company now, at 19 years old. It was 2003.

If they suspect that to set up a headquarters in Palo Alto you have to come from a family with money, they are right, although she sold herself as “self-made”. Eloquent and smoke-selling, he was the perfect magazine cover: he always wore black (so as not to be distracted choosing what to wear), with the same turtleneck as his idolized Steve Jobs (co-founder of Apple) and gave headlines in which he assured that he preferred to change the world to have a boyfriend. He did so with a solemn tone and an undaunted look, between enigmatic and disturbing. It was

strangely robotic, but his interventions were full of jokes, denoting a desire to be liked. He fought for the story as much or more than for his scientific career. And so, his promise of revolution permeated the press and it was heard at investor conferences that he always began by pulling easy tears: he remembered his uncle, who had died of cancer and whom he could not say goodbye to.

If many big millionaires wanted to invest in Theranos, who wouldn’t want to? Money called money.



I wish science had detected his illness sooner, he lamented. We are talking about the US, where there is no universal health care and the prices of treatments are exorbitant: without health insurance, for example, a thyroid hormone test can cost between 150 and 1,100 dollars. With more affordable prices, Theranos argued, anyone could become

checkups every month for more control. Revolutionizing blood collection methods could both save many lives and build a multimillion-dollar business.

With then Vice President Joe Biden on a tour of Theranos in 2015. /



Getty pictures



His neoliberal approach to healthcare set aside medical criteria and placed the request for tests in the hands of the consumer, who was not a patient. So much so that Theranos offered them to users à la carte: they could select which diseases they wanted to examine, each with its corresponding price, with the drop of blood drawn. How? His star patent was called

Edison in honor of Thomas Alva Edison, the greatest inventor in history, which gives us the measure of the megalomania with which he faced the project. It must have been a black box in the shape of a cube of about 45 centimeters, in appearance similar to a somewhat hulking printer. And there the nanotainer would be introduced and inside there would be a complete laboratory to carry out more than 200 tests. Reality? The Edison, later renamed the MiniLab, could barely do two tests well and was nothing more than a

disastrous prototype.

That his invention did not work did not stop Holmes, as the capital of his company grew rapidly. At Stanford he recruited a professor to the Theranos board of directors, and later managed

attract other big shots, many of them elderly, who acted as guarantors for investors: from politicians such as George Schultz and Henry Kissinger, to the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, William Foeg.

Entering the courthouse with her mother and her husband.



He used the opacity wrapped in secrecy, claiming that the competition could not be aware of his steps, to justify his number of illusionism. By making its own testing equipment – ​​its competitors buy it from abroad – it dodged government oversight, so no one knew what was going on at the Silicon Valley headquarters, but everyone wanted to invest in it in case it became the business. of the century. For example, media mogul Rupert Murdoch gave him $125 million; the Walton family, founders of the Walmart department store, invested 150 million; and the former Secretary of Education of the Trump Government, Betsy DeVos, another 100 million. If these millionaires wanted to invest in Theranos, who wouldn’t.

Money called money. The secrecy regarding her advances, however, did not apply to the media: Elizabeth Holmes continued to project herself as a guru that the press placed at the level of

Elon Musk, founder of PayPal and Tesla, or Mark Zuckerberg. It was cover of Fortune, Forbes or Glamor, among other publications. And all that media push ended up working against him: after a decade of development, investors and followers began to

want to see results. That prompted Threanos to go to market when it was not yet ready and establish an agreement with Walgreens, the second largest pharmacy chain in the US, for a beta phase of its Edison, testing patients in Arizona.

What was promised was not fulfilled: neither was it true about the drop of blood –they had to do intravenous extractions–, nor did the little machine –the samples were secretly sent to be analyzed in a common laboratory at Theranos headquarters–. And not only that: some

unreliable results were tweaked, with the consequent danger of false diagnosis. It was the beginning of the end. Both she and her right-hand man, Sunny Balwani, with whom she was romantically involved, fostered an unpatient or science-friendly corporate culture, weeding out anyone who questioned the

project viability. There was no room for rigor or common sense; it could not be suggested that Holmes’s dream was impossible to materialize or that things were being done wrong.

This caused resignations in the team (a prominent scientist committed suicide under pressure, others were fiercely persecuted by the company’s lawyer) and leaks that would lead to the

journalist John Carreyrou to uncover the fallacies of Theranos in an article in The Wall Street Journal that Elizabeth later denied. And he lied. The communication crisis and an anonymous complaint from a former employee who warned about a possible crime against public health led to the initiation of investigations that concluded in a federal indictment for fraud. The company came to be valued at 9,000 million dollars, but behind it there was only smoke.

Far from succumbing to shame, things are not going badly for her: she lives in a luxury apartment with a rich heir and seems happy.



Finally, after years of litigation,

Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani have been sentenced a few weeks ago for four crimes of fraud against some of his investors, while his story is preparing to jump to the screen: after a documentary broadcast in 2019 on HBO, Hulu is preparing the series The Dropout with Amanda Seyfried giving life to the scammer, while Jennifer Lawrence will do the same in an Apple movie.

For her part, far from succumbing to shame and loss of prestige, things are not going badly for the real protagonist. She has abandoned the color black and lives in a luxury apartment in San Francisco with a wealthy heir.

she looks happy. There are those who believe that they have not learned their lesson and will try again. Because Elizabeth Holmes made her own an Edison mantra, which said that

It’s okay to fail a thousand times if you succeed later. The problem, in his case, was that each attempt was at someone else’s expense.