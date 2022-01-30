Egypt’s triumph benefited Rayados in the Club World Cup

Midtime Editorial

On the paper, Rayados will have an ‘easier’ match against Al-Ahly when you measure it in Club World Cup quarterfinalssince by winning this Sunday Egypt to Moroccoyour opponent’s selection players will not be available for the match in Arab Emirates.

Although the Gang was the team most affected by having 10 selected, but in the end they will be able to report with the team shortly before that first commitment in Abu Dhabi.

While Al-Ahly will not be able to have them and there are six elements, five of them due to the victory of Egypt.

Al-Ahly will not have its starting goalkeeper, Mohamed El-Shenawythe defender ayman ashrafmidfielders Amp Al-Sulaya, Hamdi Fathi and the striker Mohammed Sherif; In addition, he has the definitive low of akram tawfik due to cruciate ligament injury, who was also one of those called up for the national team.

Why can’t they be against Rayados?

Egypt is competing in the African Cup of Nations and after eliminating Morocco in the Quarterfinals, the aforementioned elements do not reach the duel against Monterrey, since the Semifinals are played on February 2 and 3, and even if they lost, they have action on day 6 , for third place, the same day that the Final of this contest is played; and the game against Rayados is on February 5.

Egypt beat Morocco 2-1 after extra time this Sunday in Yaoundé, and qualified for one of the semifinals of the African Cup of Nations (CAN), in which they will face the host team, Cameroon, next Thursday.

Sofiane Boufal opened the scoring from the penalty spot for the Moroccans, but Mohamed Salah equalized early in the second half (53) and provided the assist for Ahmed Hassan ‘Trezeguet’ to seal the win for the Pharaohs in extra time (101 ).

