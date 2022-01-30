Egan Bernal had a “95% chance of becoming a paraplegic” | Video

It was very, very close…

the colombian cyclist Egan Bernal (INEOS-Grenadiers) left their first words on social media after a serious accident in which he almost lost his life and had a “95% probability of having become paraplegic”, to thank God, doctors, family and fans.

The road to recovery starts with a 👌 We’re so happy to share this from @Eganbernal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/g8FMytzPg5 — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) January 28, 2022

“After having a 95% chance of becoming paraplegic and almost losing his life doing what I like to do the most, today I want to thank God, the University Clinic of La Sabana, all its specialists for doing the impossible, my family and all of you for your wishes,” he wrote. Twitter.

Having had a 95% chance of becoming a paraplegic and almost losing my life doing what I love to do most. Today I want to thank God, @ClinicaUsabana , to all its specialists for doing the impossible, to my family, @mafemotas and all of you… – Egan Arley Bernal (@Eganbernal) January 28, 2022

“I’m still in ICU (Intensive care unit) waiting for more surgeries but trusting in God everything will be fine“added the 25-year-old rider, champion of the 2019 Tour de France and Giro d’Italia (2021).

Behind the very strong impact against the rear of a bus parked on the road, Bernal suffered fractures of vertebrae, right femur, right patella, chest trauma, punctured lung and broken ribs.

The coffee champion continues with the “favorable trend” in his state of health after go through the operating room last Monday for the injuries sustained, the most serious in the spine “a fracture dislocation from level T5 to T6 with traumatic disc herniation”.

“The patient Egan Bernal has continued today Thursday with the expected recovery and the favorable trend. Continue with the rehabilitation plan, has not shown signs of infection, in addition He is in good spirits and thanks to his improvement the vasopressor medication was withdrawn”, noted the latest statement from the Clinic University of La Sabana.

The University Clinic of La Sabana is allowed to report on the state of health of Egan Bernal. We will be very attentive to inform you about its evolution. pic.twitter.com/wbigBXzVZ6 – Unisabana Clinic (@ClinicaUsabana) January 29, 2022