Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Denies Vin Diesel’s ‘Fast & Furious’ Request in Heated Response

Even if Jason Momoa is ready to be locked and loaded in the Fast & Furious franchise, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will never go near those movies again. Despite Vin Diesel’s plea on Instagram for Johnson to return to the Fast & Furious franchise, Johnson has made it clear that he will never reprise his role as Luke Hobbs. In a new interview with CNN, Johnson was asked about the rumors that he might return to the franchise and Diesel’s public opinion on the situation. According to Johnson, Diesel’s post only made his long-standing problem worse.

“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. Last June, when Vin and I weren’t connecting via social media, I told him directly, and in private, that he wasn’t coming back to the franchise,” Johnson explained. “I was firm but cordial with my words and said that I would always support the cast and I would always support the success of the franchise, but there was no chance of me coming back. I also spoke privately with my partners at Universal. , all of whom were very supportive as they understand the issue.”

Not only was Johnson upset that Diesel addressed the situation on social media, but he also had issues with the things that Diesel chose to highlight in his post. “Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation,” Johnson explained. “I didn’t like that he mentioned his children in the post, as well as the death of Paul Walker. Let them out. We had talked about this months ago and came to a clear understanding.”

Johnson continued, expressing his appreciation for the franchise and his other Fast castmates. “My goal the entire time was to end my incredible journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It is unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters,” Johnson said. “Regardless, I am confident in the Fast universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”

Johnson joined the franchise in 2011 with Fast Five and was last seen in the 2019 spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Diesel posted the incendiary Instagram post of him on November 7 along with a warped screenshot from the film of the two. “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” Diesel wrote. “The world awaits the end of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. Not a holiday goes by where they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. The legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the final which is 10. I say this for love… but you must introduce yourself, do not let the franchise inactive, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”