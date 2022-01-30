Dwayne Johnson will star in a movie of a brutal video game he has been playing for years

Dwayne Johnsonthe famous actor who this year will star in the film adaptation of the antihero Black Adam from DC, has assured in a recent interview that he will soon be part of a new film based on a brutal video game who has been playing for years. This has been explained to Men’s Journal (via GamesRadar), without offering more details about it and promising an announcement for this year.

Dwayne Johnson returns to video game cinema

And it is that former fighter of the WWE become a Hollywood superstar, beyond appearing in authentic blockbusters of the cinema like the saga Fast&Furious or the reboots of Jumanji, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has had a close relationship with video game-based cinema. So much so, that he appeared in the first adaptation of doom of 2005 and, more recently, in rampagethe film that adapts in its own way the well-known arcade machine that made the leap in the 80s and 90s to a multitude of systems.

Dwayne Johnson starred in Doom in 2005

“I can’t tell you what particular game we’re making, but there will be an announcement this year. We are going to take to the screen one of the biggest and most brutal games, one that I have played for years. I am very excited to present it to fans around the world”, commented the famous actor, not without declaring himself an absolute fan of the saga Madden. And despite citing the EA football saga, the actor is probably referring to another well-known video game franchise.

Be that as it may, we will have to wait for a possible announcement during this 2022 related to Dwayne Johnson, cinema and video games. bets? Returning to the immediate future of the actor, Dwayne Johnson will premiere on July 29 Black Adam, the adaptation of the DC character under the direction of the Catalan filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra. Do not miss your first teaser trailer at the beginning of this news.

Source | GamesRadar