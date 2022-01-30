Dwayne Johnson falls squarely in Halle Berry’s innocent bomb in their networks

The actress Halle Berry He wanted to start 2022 by posting a beautiful photograph on his social networks, since it has become a tradition to post New Year’s wishes through various platforms such as: Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. But nevertheless, The Oscar-winning actress wanted to innovate a bit and instead of publishing an image of good wishes, she played a prank on her followers despite the fact that the day of the Holy Innocents had already passed.

The former Bond girl published a photograph in the company of her partner, the singer Van Hunt, in front of an altar, inside a chapel, while they made everyone believe that they had married in a secret New Year’s ceremony. The couple appears kissing, while the idyllic landscape complements the perfect setting for a beach wedding celebration. “Well… It’s official!”, Halle Barry titled her post on her Instagram account, which already has more than 400,000 “likes.” Her fans were quick to react to the wonderful “news,” including several celebrities who fell for the actress’ joke.





Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock”, was one of the first to rejoice at the couple’s union: “Congratulations to both of you! Precious!”, commented the actor of “Jungle Cruise”. “Congratulations Halle Barry. Blessings to your beautiful union”, published the iconic British supermodel Naomi Campbell. Other celebrities such as Octavia Spencer, Thandie Newton, Tia Mowry and Ava DuVernay also sent their congratulations to the couple, wishing them their best wishes in this new union.

However, the actress managed to deceive her followers and friends, since it was all a joke that the actress came up with to celebrate the New Year. “We were having a little fun on New Year’s Day. Clearly, people don’t swipe as much as we thought. Thanks for the well wishes, it really touched us. Now it’s official, the internet is no longer undefeated”, confessed the actress. And it is that, by sliding the image, you can find another photograph of the couple where they place “It is already 2022″, where they show that they have not married, but that this phrase would complement the title of the previous one, creating the following message: ” Well… It’s official”, It’s already 2022!”.





Although it was all a joke, it is possible that the messages of love they received encouraged them to take the next step and in the course of this year they will publish a real image of their wedding. Halle Berry and singer Van Hunt have been in a love relationship since September 2020, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The actress, who is very much in love with her, stated in an interview for “Women’s Health” that, “I wish I had met him earlier so I could love him longer.” confirming that she is very happy in this new relationship and that she has not closed the doors to love, after three failed marriages with: David Justice 1993-1997, Eric Bénet 2001-2005, and with Olivier Martínez 2013-2016.