Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, new synopsis

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be the next movie to be released in theaters from the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

After the shocking movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, the story will continue on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Since there is great chaos in the different realities and they must defend the Earth from that threat, but best of all, a new and mysterious villain will appear.

Here we leave you the new synopsis of this film:

“In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from Marvel Studios, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its limits further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

The film is directed by sam raimi and in the distribution they are already confirmed benedict cumberbatch as Doc Strange, elizabeth olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Michael Stuhlbarg as Dr Nicodemus West, Benedict Wong like wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor like Mordo, Xochitl Gomez like America Chavez, sooo cole Y Tony McCarthy.

There are many rumors about the characters that the film will introduce. (Attention possible SPOILERS).

For now, we don’t know who this mysterious new adversary will be, but in the trailer we can see a new version of Doctor Strange already throats. But they will surely refer to another villain. So we’ll have to wait for the movie to come out. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to know everything that they have prepared for us.

But at least there are a lot of shocking rumors, like for example that we will see Tom Cruise as a version of Hombre de Hierro you have successfully created a shield Ultron for the world, might as well return the Professor X from Patrick Stewart Y Wolverines from Hugh Jackman and they also assure that it will be presented reed richards from The Fantastic Four, interpreted by John Krasinski.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on May 6, 2022. While the rest of the installments of Marvel Studios are available in Disney Plus, the streaming platform that can be accessed through this link.