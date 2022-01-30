Do not get bored! This we suggest for the Saturday closing

We present the sports and entertainment options that you can enjoy this Saturday

Due to the FIFA date since the NFL Conference finals will be played this Sunday, the afternoon and evening of Saturday looks with little sports activity. However, there are other options to distract yourself like the ones they offer Star+ Y Disney+without forgetting that the NBA, Expansion League and WWE, with one of its most important events, will have live actions.

The Expansion League does not stop

The silver category of Mexican soccer has three matches scheduled during the afternoon and evening of this Saturday. The action began at 5:00 p.m. with the Alebrijes de Oaxaca vs. Atlético de Morelia continues with Correcaminos vs. Cimarrones and will close with Celaya vs. Raya2, duel that will begin at 9:05 p.m.

WWE Royal Rumble

It is one of the most important events of the American wrestling company, as it means the beginning of the path towards wrestlemania 38which will be held on April 3, 2022.

At Royal Rumble, which will begin at 6:00 p.m., the fights of Becky Lynch vs. are confirmed. Doudrop, Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, in addition to the expected confrontation between Brock Lesnar against Bobby Lashley. However, there will also be two royal battles, one for men and one for women, which is a tradition in said event.

NBA

This Saturday afternoon there will also be activity on the court with six games that will take place in the NBA. At 6:00 p.m., the Celtics vs. Pelicans and the Pacer vs. Mavericks; half an hour later the Kings vs. 76ers. At 7:00 p.m. the Raptors vs. Heat and Wizards vs. Grizzlies. However, the star dish will arrive at 7:30 p.m. with the Nets vs. Warriors.

BOXING

The Brazilian Robson Conceição will not look for who did it for him, but who will pay for it this Saturday night against the undefeated Xavier Martínez in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when he returns to the ring after the controversial defeat with Óscar Valdez last September for the championship world super featherweight

STAR+ AND DISNEY+

SPORTS FILMS AND SERIES

Given the little sports activity that there will be this afternoon and evening of Saturdaymovies and series Star+ Y Disney+ offer series or movies related to sports, such as “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady”, a sequence based on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who has been the man this Saturday in the face of rumors about his possible retirement from the gridirons and the NFL.

Tom Brady recounts each of his 10 Super Bowl appearances. Star+

Other options in Star+ They are El Fútbol o Yo, El Aguador, There’s No Place Like Home, Más Allá de Diego, Balls in Play, Chariots of Fire, among others. However, there is also the option to watch the 30 for 30 specials, among which 42 to 1 stands out (about the surprise of James “Buster” Douglas to Mike Tyson) No More (the story of Roberto Durán vs. Sugar Ray Leonard) Four Falls of Buffalo (the Bills’ Super Bowl losses) Be Water (by Bruce Lee) OJ: Made in America (the OJ Simpson story) Lance (about Lance Armstrong) This Magic Moment (the story of what ” could have been” from the Orlando Magic in the NBA, who eliminated Jordan’s Bills en route to the Finals which they lost).

In Disney+ There are also options to satisfy the desire to watch sports with movies like Invincible, Against the Impossible, The Champions, Coach to Dad, Gus, Mini-Champions, Rookie of the Year, Duel of the Titans, The Game that Made History, Safety The Last Line of Defense, Jamaica Bajo Cero, among other alternatives that are in the application.