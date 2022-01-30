Did Jake Gyllenhaal cheat on Taylor Swift with Anne Hathaway? This is what we know

Everybody talks about “All Too Well”, the song that is part of the album “Net” from Taylor Swift, which was relaunched and caused a lot of expectation due to the new details that the singer revealed about her short, but intense relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal in 2010. Fans went wild once they analyzed the song and discovered that Anne Hathaway could be involved in Jake and Taylor’s breakup. This is true? We tell you what is known so far.

With the reissue of his album “Net” (2012), Taylor Swift She seeks to show her new facet as a singer, break with her old image and represent what she is now. Obviously, with this, what the fans expected the most was what the singer would now tell about her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal in the song “All Too Well”; what was revealed in the musical theme surprised his followers because it seems that the star suggests an infidelity of the actor with Anne Hathawaywho was his partner in a movie just when he was Taylor’s partner.

Did Jake Gyllenhaal cheat on Taylor Swift with Anne Hathaway?

On the ten minute re-recording of “All Too Well”, a song in which Taylor Swift gives details of her breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal, a fragment is heard that says “Crying in the bathroom at a party, an actress came up to me to ask what was going on, and I replied ‘You, that’s what’s going on, you‘”; these words were very powerful and, according to the fans, they would be the proof that the actor cheated on the singer with Anne Hathaway.

Photo: Instagram @annehathaway

The chemistry between Jake and Anne is said to have gone the screen (they starred in “Love and Other Drugs“, in 2010) and had a brief romance after Gyllenhaal broke up with Taylor Swift. More than ten years have passed since the breakup of this famous couple but it seems that the interpreter still has a lot to tell.

Photo: Instagram @jakegyllenhaal

The real reason for the breakup of Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal

Taylor Swift revealed what could be the real reason for her breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal: the age difference, well, at that time Swift was 21 years old and Gyllenhaal 29. He comments on this in the song when it is heard: “You said that if we had been closer in age, maybe it would have worked. that made me want to die”.