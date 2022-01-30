Did Ariana Grande send a secret message in Save Your Tears?

Ariana Grande is always characterized by playing with words in her songs and capturing her experiences in her lyrics, apparently her part in the remix of ‘Save Your Tears’ has a secret. She knows the theory that would explain the theme’s message.

On April 22, Ariana Grande Y The Weeknd presented their third collaboration with the remix of ‘Save Your Tears‘, a song originally released by the Canadian-born singer on the album ‘After Hours’.

Both music stars wowed fans with an animated music clip in which they were transported to a futuristic world where Ariana Grande she was put together like a doll. What do you think about the video?

After analyzing the part that the singer of ‘Positions’ wrote for the remix of ‘Save Your Tears‘, fans noticed some details that could have a meaning especially in his friendship with The Weeknd or a reference to her former relationship with the comedian Peter Davidson.

THEORIES SURROUNDING THE MEANING OF ARIANA GRANDE’S ‘SAVE YOUR TEARS’

An excerpt from the participation of Ariana Grande in ‘Save Your Tears‘ He says:

I met you under a Pisces moon, I kept my distance because I know you don’t like seeing me with anyone else I couldn’t help it, I put you through hell. I don’t know why I always run away.

The phrase of ‘I met you under a pisces moon‘ raised the suspicions of Internet users, because they believe that it has two possible meanings, the first is that the singer made a reference to the day she and The Weeknd they released ‘Love Me Harder’, their first song together. This was on November 3, 2014 and it just coincided with the moon in pisces.

Another assumption that could have a more intimate meaning for the star would be that during March 2016, Ariana Grande She was a special guest on the Saturday Night Love program, her boyfriend at the time Peter Davidson was part of the official cast of the show and this day was also pisces moon. OMG!

The moon in pisces is a term used in Astrology to talk about a period of time or people who are born under certain alignments of the planets, stars and satellites. It is about reflecting, accepting reality and forgiving. Which of the two theories do you think best fit the meaning of the remix from ‘Save Your Tears’ from Ariana Grande?

