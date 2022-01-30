Did Ariana Grande have surgery? The truth behind her beauty

Ariana Grande is one of the great female figures in music. Her beauty has made her a fashion icon, but has she had any surgeries? The rumors of his changes before and after.

The singer has experienced the processes from adolescence to the maturity of youth, so it is not uncommon for some of her factions have changed over time. Our faces adorable childhood are not the same when we are adults, in addition, the magic ofthe makeup It helps us a lot to change our image.

Over the years Ariana Grande has experienced few outfit changes. She went from being a dark brown to the famous redhead “Cat”, in later years she used blonde hair with her famous ponytail that characterizes her. This hairstyle is also very favorable for her, since according to experts her forehead and chin are her best attributes that give her symmetry to his face.

Although the ariana grande natural beauty surprising, some claim that he has gone under the knife to raise the attractiveness of his traits. She has denied some operations and her fans have argued that even if that is the case, she has every right to decide on her body. Although she doesn’t need a process to be beautiful, she can still feel comfortable with every change she makes.

With her dimpled smile, intense gaze and feminine style, Ariana Grande has conquered the hearts of fans. Her songs have also become women’s anthems about the self-love. His beauty is something unique, discover how it looks natural, we also leave you a list of the supposed operations that he has had

The singer got engaged a few months ago. Discover: What would her wedding dress look like?

The ariana grande evolution through the years he took her from acting to music. Discover the curiosities of his character Cat Valentine.

WHAT OPERATIONS HAS ARIANA GRANDE HAD?

1. Nose

It is one of the most common operations, many times it is performed for health purposes or just to give our nose a better appearance.. Ariana Grande has denied these rumours. Your makeup could be your tip to give you a better look. Although experts believe that a rhinoplasty was done.

2. Eyebrows

Beauty aesthetics have become popular in recent years. Ariana Grande He has a much more mature look. An expert believes that he could have used tension threads to lift the arch of his eyebrows, although everything is also achieved with the magic of makeup.

3. Eyes

Another of the most popular surgeries is the so-called “fox eyes”, which consists of joining the lower and upper eyelids to give our eyes a catlike appearance. The eyes of Ariana Grande they looked much older in their early years, although it could also be the effect of makeup or that their adorable appearance matured. The procedure is known as Blepharoplasty.

4. Cheekbones

Ariana Grande he had chubby cheeks during his early years at Nickelodeon. It is clear that the development from adolescence to youth makes us mature our face. An expert considers that he could have undergone the bichectomy operation that removes bichat bags to have a slimmer face.

5. Jaw

In the photos of her first years of career, she shows off an asymmetrical chin, according to the studies on her face, the singer may have resorted to a Chin Wing Implant process to have a better balance of her jaw. However, this feature looks exactly the same before and after.

6. Lips

The magic of makeup, and especially lipsticks, help us to have thick lips. Ariana Grande She is known for this sexy trait, though some experts believe she got padding, another rumor she has denied.