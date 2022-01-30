DiCaprio asks to protect the Intag-Toisan forests in Ecuador, before Codelco mining arbitration request

American actor and environmentalist Leonardo Dicaprio spoke about the draft copper mining large-scale open pit Intag-Toisan80 kilometers from Quito.

On his social networks, DiCaprio said: “Let us ask the courts of Ecuador to defend the rights of nature in the country next week, when a municipal court hears a case to determine the future of an open-pit copper mining project to large scale in the irreplaceable Intag-Toisan #KeyBiodiversityArea. #SaveIntag”.

The plaintiff refers to the request for arbitration presented by the Chilean state-owned Corporación Nacional del Cobre (Codelco) before the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).

In a statement dated December 24, 2021, Codelco indicated that the request was made after more than a year of formally requesting, “to start a process of friendly and confidential conversations” regarding its investments in the Llurimagua mining projectlocated at 80 kilometers from Quito.

Let’s call on Ecuador’s courts to uphold the country’s rights of nature next week as a municipal court hears a case to determine the future of a large-scale open-pit copper mining project in the irreplaceable Intag-Toisan #KeyBiodiversityArea. #SaveIntag (📷: Gustavo Pazmiño) pic.twitter.com/EutNEV1uD7 — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) January 29, 2022

According to the Chilean company, at the end of November 2020 it requested Ecuador, represented by the State Attorney General’s Office (PGE), “promote a solution to comply with the obligations in relation to investments in Llurimagua.”

Area of ​​great biodiversity

In this regard, DiCaprio, who is characterized by his strong defense of the environment, published: “The future of Ecuador’s irreplaceable Intag Valley, as well as the local communities that depend on the healthy cloud forest ecosystem and the incredible biodiversity that the region harbors , is up for grabs early next week in a municipal rights of nature case, which will determine whether a mining project can continue large-scale open pit mining operations here.”

The actor continues: “Conservationists argue that the Environmental Impact Assessment published by the project between the state company Enami Enami and the Chilean mining company Codelco, did not include mention of the incredible wildlife in the area.”

This, according to DiCaprio, “includes the Longnose #HarlequinToad, which was rediscovered in 2016 and lives nowhere else in the world. Local communities, some of whom have been fighting mining for nearly three decades, say they were not consulted by project leaders about the impacts on their communities, including the accessibility of clean water and their livelihoods.”

The American activist affirms that the “Intag Valley is a paradise for wildlife, home to hundreds of species, several that are at risk of extinction, and a series of endemic species that do not exist anywhere else in the world. As the #KeyBiodiversityArea, the Intag-toisan KBA, the Intag Valley is also critical to the persistence of biodiversity and the overall health of our planet.”

Finish by doing a summoned to the courts of Ecuador “To defend the rights of nature in the country, as the judicial system recently did in the Los Cedros Biological Reserve case, and put an end to the threat of mining in the Intag Valley. #SaveIntag”.