Denzel Washington breaks the ice of 2021 in theaters with “Small Details” | culture and entertainment

Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto lead the cast of the first major production to hit theaters this year, the thriller “Small Details”, the focus of a billboard that also animates the refreshing Irish comedy “Dating amber” or the nostalgic ” New York Booksellers”.

Other premieres go directly to the platforms, such as “Crazy for her”, the new romantic comedy by Dani de la Orden (Netflix) or “The assistant”, one of the independent American films of the season, which delves into the sewers of the case Weinstein (Filmin).

AN STAR CAST FOR A SERIAL KILLER CASE

Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto (nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actor) star in “Small Details”, a police thriller written and directed by John Lee Hancock that has achieved the best box office receipts in the United States since the pandemic started. Warner released it there simultaneously in theaters and on the HBO Max platform.

A serial killer has terrorized an entire city. Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington), sent on another matter from Kern County to Los Angeles, is involved in the search for the criminal, under the orders of Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), a search in which they will go out to bring out haunting echoes of his own past.

“DATING AMBER”, PLATONIC AND TEENAGE LOVE IN THE 90S

After his debut with the terrifying “The cured” (2017), David Freyne changes register in “Dating Amber”, a romantic and teen comedy about a boy and a girl who discover their homosexuality in the very Catholic rural Ireland of the 90s .

Shot in County Kildare, where Freyne himself grew up, the filmmaker draws inspiration from his own experiences to which he adds notes of humor and music.

“CRAZY ABOUT HER”, LOVE AND BIPOLARITY

Daniel de la Orden addresses the stigmas and prejudices linked to mental health in “Crazy for her”, a romantic comedy starring Álvaro Cervantes and Susana Abaitua whose premiere will take place on February 26 on the Netflix platform.

The film tells the story of Adri, who after meeting Carla, a mysterious girl with whom he spends “the best night of his life”, discovers that she is admitted to a psychiatric hospital, where he will decide to enter voluntarily in order to win her over.

“THE DEVIL BETWEEN THE LEGS”, THE STORY OF A MARRIAGE

The Mexican Arturo Ripstein returns to black and white in this film about an elderly marriage in which the husband constantly violates his wife with moral accusations about his past and alleged infidelities, while both live desire and sexuality at an age when it is considered taboo.

The film, starring Sylvia Pasquel and Alejandro Suárez, has a script by Paz Alicia Garciadiego -Ripstein’s wife-, and was presented in Spain during the last Malaga Film Festival.

“BOOKSELLERS OF NEW YORK”, A LOVE LETTER TO THE BOOK

Collectors, auctioneers and writers like Fran Lebowitz, Susan Orlean, Kevin Young and Gay Talese take part in this documentary directed by DW Young that celebrates book culture and examines topics such as the impact of technology on commerce, the value of books as physical objects, the decline of bookstores and the obsession with collecting.

The film will be released simultaneously in theaters and in the Virtual Cinema Room of the distributor A contracorriente.

“WHERE IS MIKEL?”, THE CASE OF MIKEL ZABALZA

In November 1985, Mikel Zabalza, a young bus driver, was arrested along with other people by the Civil Guard as part of an anti-terrorist operation. When the rest of the youths were released, they reported having been savagely tortured. Mikel is not among them, the authorities allege that he has escaped, but 20 days later his body appears in the Bidasoa River.

Amaia Merino and Miguel Ángel Llamas “Pitu” direct this documentary about a disappearance that aroused a popular outcry in the streets of the Basque Country and Navarra, in which the question that gives the film its title kept repeating itself: “Non dago Mikel? “.

The 80-minute documentary collects several testimonies, in Basque and Spanish, such as that of Mikel’s mother, Garbiñe Garate, his girlfriend, Idoia Aierbe, and Ion Arretxe, also detained in this Civil Guard operation . All three have already passed away and the documentary is dedicated to them.

“THE INCONVENIENCE OF BEING BORN”, ROBOTS TO HUMAN MEASURE

Filmin, in its newly released role as distributor, will only release in theaters this film by Sandra Wollner, awarded at the Berlin Film Festival, which imagines a future in which robots occupy the emotional void left by those who are no longer there.

These robots adopt the exact appearance and attitude of that absent person, but their precision in emulating their memories and emotional baggage is not so optimal.

“THE ASSISTANT”, THE SEWERS OF THE WEINSTEIN CASE

Director Kity Green makes her debut in fiction investigating the case of Harvey Weinstein through the figure of a discreet production assistant who begins to take her first steps in the audiovisual industry.

Based on real events and chosen as one of the ten best films of the year by the New York Critics Association, the film will be released on the Filmin platform.

“ONCE UPON A TIME IN VENEZUELA”, OR LIFE IN CONGO VIEWPOINT

Through the history of a town in Venezuela, Congo Mirador, director Anabel Rodríguez, who spent seven years filming there, builds a metaphor for the entire country.

Life in Congo Mirador, a floating town a short distance from Lake Maracaibo, used to be attractive and bohemian, but today it is affected by corruption, climate change and population exodus.

“THE SNAIL AND THE WHALE”, ANIMATION FOR THE LITTLE ONES

Aimed at children ages three and up, this film revolves around a little snail, with a restless spirit and a desire to discover the world, who embarks on a journey on the tail of a humpback whale through the seas. But one day, the whale loses its way and ends up stranded in an isolated bay.

It is a story of an unlikely friendship that will be screened in cinemas accompanied by three marine-themed short films.

“MILLENIUM ACTRESS”, A CULT ANIME NOW IN 4K

On the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of Satoshi Kon’s film, the distributor Selecta Vision returns to theaters this anime about a former movie star who suddenly disappeared from the public scene.

One of her biggest fans, documentary filmmaker Genya Tachibana, travels to her secluded mountain lodge to interview her.

“CASA CARDIN”, THE DEFINITIVE DOCUMENTARY

Filmin premieres “La casa de Cardin” on Friday in Spain, a documentary about fashion designer Pierre Cardin, who died on December 29, directed by P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes and which grants exclusive access to unpublished archives and interviews of the Cardin himself.

Although many identify the iconic logo and its historic signature, few know the man behind the brand. This is what this film explores, which includes interviews and anecdotes from figures such as Naomi Campbell, Sharon Stone, Jean Paul Gaultier, Philippe Starck, Alice Cooper and Jeanne Moreau.

