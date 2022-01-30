Daniel Brühl surprised with his visit to Cartagena

The actor Daniel Brühl, recognized for his participation in the Marvel universe, is in Cartagena participating in the meetings of the Hay Festival.

Brühl was part of “Captain America Civil War”, will give a talk where he talks about multiculturalism in the cinema and his direction and performance in “next door”.

📽️ “I have always felt that multiculturalism is a gift, I have always been very grateful to my parents, that expanded my scope to become an actor because from the beginning I wanted to overcome borders”. Daniel Brühl and the idea of ​​breaking borders from #HayCartagena22 @gi_bogota pic.twitter.com/3KCzuPP3Bl – Hay Festival Esp (@hayfestival_esp) January 28, 2022

The European actor came to the heroica to hold a conversation with Juan Gabriel Vásquez, the festival describes him as “one of the most famous actors in German cinema, who has ventured into Hollywood cinema with films like ‘Inglorious Bastards’, directed by Quentin Tarantino; ‘Bourne: The Ultimatum’, along with Matt Damon; or ‘Captain America’, where he plays the Marvel character Helmut Zemo.”

In the conversation, the actor recounted: “The idea of ​​La Puerta de al lado arose in a neighborhood in Barcelona when I moved alone. In a restaurant, a guy kept seeing me. I came up with a character who could confront me in an intimate way.” .

