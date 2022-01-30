Dani la Chepi spoke about the addictions she suffered

In this sense, the driver continued to explain: “If Alberto doesn’t talk anymore, I’m already lost. I got pregnant three days before my dad had the stroke and I told him the news. And my daughter saved me. And I said” I have to keep going”. I say that she is my driving force and they correct me “no, you are your driving force”. Yes, it is true, but the children… Isa looks at me and that’s it, let’s go. For the girl and for me.

Later, Maria Laura Santillan asked him about his addiction to alcohol, and why he decided to reveal it, to which the driver of the thirteen highlighted: “I was encouraged little by little to talk about the excesses”, Then, he mentioned that one day he went to the cycle of Andy Kusnetzoff from Telefe, PH: We can talk, and introduced the topic.

Then, he explained: “I was even medicated for my excesses with alcohol for years. I always lived at night because I worked in events since I was little. Events, events, events. I started with an excuse, an event in my life and I started drinking. And then I couldn’t do anything if I didn’t drink. It was all drinking.”

In this sense, Dani the Chepi revealed: “I couldn’t have sex without drinking. But not a glass of wine, drink a bottle of wine. Until I was in a fart I couldn’t have sex. And at one point I was in danger. I was watching V for revenge , the Natalie Portman movie. She peels, and I flashed that she had Natalie Portman’s face from the fart she had, clearly.”

Contextualizing, indicated the driver of the thirteen: “I came from doing a season with Iliana Calabro in sea ​​of ​​silver, With all the curtains, extensions, I was very vedette and I ripped everything off, I started to remove, to remove, to remove with scissors, I peeled off and went to get a tattoo. Anyone. And one day looking at myself in the mirror I said “it’s four in the afternoon and you’re drunk in slippers at home with the dog asking you to go pee.” I couldn’t even stay in the middle.”

At that moment, he decided: “And I said enough. And I called a psychologist, Cecilia, who saved my life. I went to a psychiatrist, she medicated me and I took medication for many years.” Dani la Chepi also revealed that she lasted four or five years in this process. “They gave me everything. My mood was constantly unstable. Until one day I met Isa’s father. I kept drinking a little, not so much, and I got pregnant and from that day nothing else existed. It didn’t exist anymore.”

