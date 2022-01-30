Dakota Johnson was not recognized in this film by a famous actor

The chemistry in the recording sets can be one of the fundamental elements for the success of a film: Kate Winslet and Leo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (before their controversial divorce), Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, are just a few examples of actors who have had an excellent relationship during the recording of a film project. However, not everyone is so lucky, and this was revealed by Dakota Johnson in a reunion with Andrew Garfield, produced by Vanity Fair.

The interpreter of Anastasia Steele in the trilogy of “50 shades” he participated in the film “The Social Network” directed by David Fincher, in 2010. This film had the participation of established actors, but one of them completely ignored Dakota during the filming of the film.

The film starred Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield, while Dakota Johnson played Amelia Ritter, a student at Stanford University, California. Despite the fact that the actress has positioned herself as one of the most successful in recent years, the truth is that she has not been able to forget the day she was completely ignored by one of her filming partners..

“You and Jesse were very busy on that movie. I was in it for four seconds, but I spent a few days on set just watching. I remember sitting with you when you were having lunch and you asked me a lot of questions, you were very nice. But Jesse didn’t recognize me”, commented the actress, while referring to Andrew Garfield. Johnson added that Eisenberg “I was probably in character” and for that reason he did not determine it at any time during the recording.

Andrew, who has a very special affection for Dakota, tried to defend Jesse Eisemberg’s attitude indicating that “I was probably overwhelmed by your beauty”, pointing to Dakota.

In an attempt to break the tension produced by Dakota’s comment, they both decided to drastically change the subject and Andrew began to remember what his first encounters with Dakota had been like. “I remember seeing you at a party, I think it was the Oscars. You were very loving, very energetic and I felt connected”, commented the Spider-Man actor, making Dakota blush at the memory of Garfield. In the midst of the reunion, the actors shared their anecdotes working together on “The Social Network”, and commented on their experiences working in Hollywood, forgetting the painful memory of Jesse Eisenberg.

“The Social Network” told the story of two young university students who created one of the most famous internet platforms of all time: Facebook. The character played by Eisenberg was inspired by Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of META, and responsible for creating a mass communication platform to connect all people globally. Zuckerberg did not work alone on this project, since he had the help of his best friend Eduardo Saverin, a Brazilian businessman who helped him found the most famous social network of all time. Saverin’s character was played by Andrew Garfield.