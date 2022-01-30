Cuban Chanel unseats Rigoberta Bandini and will represent Spain at Eurovision

Unexpected turn in the grand final of the Benidorm Fest where the artist who will represent Spain in the next Eurovision festival was chosen. Singer chanell, of Cuban origin, has been chosen to represent our country in the famous European festival thanks to the votes of the professional jury as well as the votes of the demographic jury and televoting.

His interpretation of the song “SloMo” where he exudes sensuality, security and professionalism thanks to his hypnotizing choreography, have managed to unseat the great favorite of the contest, Rigoberta Bandini and his song “Ay mama”, which in recent hours has been in the news due to the verses used by Irene Montero during the start of the campaign in Castilla y León. For its part, the Galician trio Tanxugueiras, who also started as favourites, had to settle for third position.

Who is Chanel Terrero?

Chanel Terrero is a dancer and actress born in Havana in 1991. At the age of four she came to live in Spain where she trained in ballet, classical, jazz, rhythmic gymnastics, singing and acting. Disciplines that have earned her to make one of the most impeccable performances of the Benidorm Fest despite not starting as one of the favorites of the eurofans.

He has participated in musicals such as The Lion King or Mamma Mia and soon she will be the protagonist of Nacho Cano’s new musical, Malinche. As a dancer, she came to act alongside Shakira during the MTV Europe Music Awards gala in 2010. And as an actress we have seen her in several television series such as Red Eagle, The Continental or The secret of Old Bridge.

Recently, he participated in the casting of the remake of the film “West Side Story” recently released by Steven Spielberg. Specifically, to play the mythical role of Anita. Finally, she was among the five finalists but could not get the role.