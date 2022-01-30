Cuauhtémoc Blanco and La Volpe almost came to blows over Dr García!

Inside of the mexican soccer there is one ‘mythical fight’ Come in Cuauhtemoc Blanco and Ricardo La Volpe in the locker room Americawhich was caused by Luis Garciasince when they fell by a landslide against Chivas, the Mustache went against Cuauh and he didn’t blame the Doctor for anything.

Cuauhtemoc Blanco, in his stage as a footballer, it was a player brave and that seldom allowed himself to be offended, that same character even permeated his dressing room, where faced Ricardo La Volpe and they almost hit each other for a expulsion of Luis Garcia.

Dr García provoked a fight between La Volve and Cuauhtémoc

In an interview with Azteca Deportes, a few years ago Cuauhtemoc Blanco confessed that when lost 5-0 against ChivasY The Volpe directed them, he grabbed it against the Divo de Tepito without owing it or fearing it, where the main responsible of said result It was Luis Garcia.

“I’m still hurt, Do you remember the 5-0 they put us? This one was to blame I’m going to explain it to you,” Cuauh told Martinoli. “The problem was that your friend, your father, didn’t tell you anything and the worst thing is that when the game was over he blamed me. They expelled this and he told me ‘I sent you to play on the right and you went to the left”, confessed Cuauhtémoc Blanco.

Even though they never hit each other or anything, Cuauhtemoc Blanco revealed that yes they faced each other and there were a couple of ‘threats’, but I knew coming to blows wasn’t going to solve anything.

“we faced each other and I thought that we were going to grab each other, but he was in a fever for the game”, said Cuauh.

Luis Garciain an attempt to fendmentioned that he was expelled when they were only 1-0 and that after his departure the 5-0 was no longer his fault, laughing and blaming Cuauhtémoc Blanco and company.

“I was expelled in the 1-0 wey, I left at 1-0. I left them 1-0. I got to the locker room and they lost by 5, I mean, I didn’t understand anything. My dad was La Volpe. We laughed, we were a great team and we had a lot of fun”, mentioned Luis García.

Cuauhtemoc Blanco retired a few years ago from soccer and left the fields for the world of politics, because today is Governor of Morelos.

