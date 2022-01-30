Cristiano Ronaldo drives a Bugatti Chiron; European Commission warns

Ronaldo has a Bugatti Chiron, which has a flaw and makes him an accident risk. Photo: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo, the footballer who last year became the top scorer with national teams, drive a Bugatti Chiron, an incredible self-propelled machine that just seeing it, makes the adrenaline rush to drive it; however, it has a but. Turns out the European Comission recently revealed that this spectacular vehicle has a defect.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti Chiron risky or dangerous?

Yes. And only one Bugatti Chiron from Cristiano Ronaldo, but of any other human who possesses this beautiful car. Last Thursday, January 27, the European Comission revealed a statement, in which he alerted all the people who had acquired said vehicle.

And it is that apparently, as incredible as it may seem said car, would have a defect that would make it vulnerable to a serious accident to its driver, and/or occupants:

“Cracks that can form in the sidewall of the rear tire can cause a sudden loss of pressure. As a consequence, there could be a loss of control of the vehicle, increasing the risk of an accident.” European Comission

It was so, her own European Comission issued a statement to warn about the Bugatti Chiron:

“The product does not meet the requirements established in the Regulation on the approval and market surveillance of motor vehicles and their trailers, and of the systems, components and independent technical units intended for said vehicles.” European Comission

How do we know that the footballer has said car?

Like any other person, Cristiano Ronaldo used his social networks to make known to his fans and admirers, the new toy he had, a supercar Bugatti Chiron.

According to the manufacturer, the spectacular car of the footballer of Man Utd combines extreme high speed with absolute luxury; In addition, it has an aerodynamic long-tail design and a power of 1,600 hp.