CREE grants comprehensive medical services in rehabilitation medicine

Baja California Sur.- To serve the population with comprehensive medical services, the Center for Rehabilitation and Special Education (CREE) has nursing, nutrition and dentistry clinics, reported Deputy Director Héctor Mauricio Ferreiro Aguilar.

Associated with the center’s specialized rehabilitation medicine, these clinics offer nursing services, where vital signs are taken, prevention of chronic diseases and cures, likewise; nutritional assessment and dental evaluation for extractions, fillings, dental cleanings, among others.

Likewise, he reported that they are open to the general public, even if the beneficiaries have or do not have any right to health services.

He explained that whoever wants to schedule an appointment should call the phones 612 12 5 32 75 and 612 12 5 33 05 from Monday to Friday from 8:00 in the morning to 2:00 in the afternoon.

This contributes to receiving care that complies with the appropriate measures and care that ensure their well-being.

Finally, the person in charge of the CREE indicated that guaranteeing that South Californians have access to more options that support their quality of life is undoubtedly one of the main objectives of the current state government.

With information from Johanna Mejía