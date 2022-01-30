‘Coming to the Mexican National Team has helped me, I learn from those who come from Europe’

Alexis Vega, player of the Chivas knows that it has to maintain the football level with which it has started this 2022, since it has been the benchmark with the Sacred Flock and had a good performance with the Selection National of Mexico in the match against Jamaica in the World Cup Qualifiers heading to Qatar.

“I think in the Olympic Games I felt very calm with myself, with goats, then I had ankle injuries, but we are back, I worked very well with the physios. I feel happy to start, we didn’t get the results we wanted, but always trying to make a difference,” Vega said in a chat with TUDN.

What’s more, Vega highlighted being on the side of players who militate in Europe and noted that he learns during his time under orders from Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino.

“It has helped me a lot to come to the Selection, Hector Moreno, Hector Herrera, Chucky, Tecatito They have come very close to me, I try to learn from them, continue working and be constant, which is what I want”, he sentenced.

He too former Toluca player He mentioned that he takes every opportunity to play with him. Tri and show a good level of football, but if he has to go to the bench, he will support his teammates.

“I feel a great responsibility, I know I have players of great quality, I continue to work for myself and my teammates. I know there is competition, but I will continue to contribute, if I have to be there to enjoy it, if not, to support my teammates,” Vega said.

By last, alexis spoke about the match against Jamaicawhere he started after the expulsion of Hirving Lozano and the injury of Raul Jimenez, at the end Vega collaborated with an assist and a goal.

“Very happy to be able to be in the national team, to represent my country in some playoffs, It is a childhood dream. Although we knew that Raúl and Chucky couldn’t play, we have to take advantage when it’s our turn. Very happy to be able to work in this way so that when more opportunities come, take advantage of them”, he concluded.

