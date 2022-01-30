Christian Bale can do anything

Christian bale he’s more than just a good actor, he’s one of the really good ones out there, he’s often given the adjective cool. I’ll settle for ‘very well’, thank you. Great is an overkill for most creatives. Still, in a highly cutthroat business filled with money, politics and glamour, being a child actor and continuing to do it for decades with finesse is rare. Bale is weird too, then. And he has earned it by tirelessly pursuing his roles with a sense of determination and conviction that would confuse many. Everyone’s process is different; Bale belongs in the acting method category, but thankfully, not on the Daniel Day-Lewis level. Again, not everyone can pull it off without driving the rest of the crew crazy.

Since playing a 12-year-old English boy in Steven Spielberg’s Empire of the Sun, Bale has tried to experiment as much as possible in terms of roles. Not all of them have come out well, but as an actor he could only have made versatile decisions, and he did. With age and more experience, Bale evolved into a mature actor who knew the demands of the role, often pushing his body to extremes for effect. And most of the time, he brought a certain solidity to the roles that he played, making them human in the process (read American Psycho, Batman Begins, The Machinist, The Fighter, and Vice, to name a few.) What is fascinating is that the actor achieved this ‘entrance’ into a role almost always through some external factor. A big part of the thanks for his transformation obviously goes to his trainers and make-up artists. But what he did with the weight loss, the prosthetics, it was all up to the artist. Let’s put it that way, Bale understood the transfer.

A good example of this is American Psycho, directed by Mary Harron. Based on the novel of the same name by Bret Easton Ellis, the film cast Christian as a yuppie New Yorker who had an obsessively wrought personal routine. Bale, like investment banker Patrick Bateman, was cold, almost cruel, and perhaps also a serial killer. If you’ve seen the movie, then you know how excellently the character was played. You laughed, but you laughed uncomfortably. You admired (Bateman) for his thoroughness, but you couldn’t help but feel dismayed and disgusted by his actions. In a 2017 interview with Train magazine, the actor revealed that the diet he had to undergo to achieve the Patrick Bateman look was perhaps the most restrictive of his career. “There were no cheat meals,” Bale said. And all this to get tea body to get into that mind to finally get into that ‘soul’ (or lack thereof in this case). A particularly hilarious scene about Bale’s body and his performance in the film comes to mind. Remember that threesome sequence, where Bateman was more interested in striking hilarious bodybuilder-type poses than enjoying intercourse? That was why that form was needed, to finally mock her, to point out his futility.

Then in 2004 came The Machinist, a largely boring deal with only Christian Bale as its saving grace. The actor reportedly only consumed an apple, a cup of coffee, and some water to lose weight for the psychological thriller, and had lost 60 pounds to play the role of factory worker Trevor Reznik. Bale’s look as the leading man was one of the main talking points for the director of Brad Anderson.

This was followed by Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins a year later, which changed the actor’s career in a whole new direction. Suddenly, he was the only Batman people could think of, the one who suited the role, and perhaps the only one who has so far managed to pull it off successfully, both critically and commercially (keeping my fingers crossed for Robert Pattinson’s version). But all this was not easy. There was the vision and the script, yes. But there was also preparation at the end of the main actor to strengthen himself for the role of his life. Mind you, Bale only had a six-month gap between finishing The Machinist and starting production on Nolan’s film to get it all done. His gritty tone was achieved courtesy of the critically acclaimed fantasy anime The Howl’s Moving Castle. Bale played the title role in the feature and sampled the show while playing Howl. Deviating from previous (underwhelming) versions of the iconic DC character, Bale and Nolan presented a darker, more realistic approach to the story. Batman was saved.

But Bale is more than his best-known roles. He is also, as mentioned above, a beloved anime character (Howl in Howl’s Moving Castle) and an angsty, passionate teenager (Laurie in 1994’s Little Women). And very soon, the actor will be seen playing a supervillain in the MCU’s Thor: Love and Thunder. In more than three decades of his illustrious career, Christian Bale seems to have wrapped up a multitude of personalities in himself. He is all of them. He is Christian Bale, he can do anything.