Christian Bale: 25 things you probably didn’t know about him

The talent and legacy of Christian bale it’s undeniable.

Since we met him more than three decades ago, the Welshman does nothing but move us every time we see him on screen. His dedication and commitment in each of the projects in which he is enrolled have made him one of our favorites and one of the actors with the greatest projection today.

On the occasion of one more year of life, we compiled some data that perhaps you did not know about the life of Christian bale, which have marked his career and have made him the superstar he is today.

His full name is Christian Charles Philip Bale and was born on January 30, 1974

He grew up in England, Portugal and California, United States. He himself acknowledges that frequent relocation had a great influence on his career choice.

He has three sisters: the musician Erin Bale ; the IT professional Sharon Bale , and the director/actress louis bale .

The first acting role of Christian bale came to him when he was eight years old and appeared in a commercial for the brand’s fabric softener lenore.