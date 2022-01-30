Chris Hemsworth: 6 lessons to dress like a god of style

We’re all about minimalist, ultra-stylish tailoring, the kind you’ll find at Prada, Dior, and Jil Sander, but every now and then, like Chris Hemsworth, BTS, and Harry Styles, we prefer a little extravagance in GQ . Here, when we attend the premiere of avengers endgame, Hemsworth showed us how to wear a patterned suit without looking like a cast member Two dumbs so dumbs.

The trick here is to stick to a brand that knows what it’s doing when playing with patterns (Etro, which favors paisley print, Hemsworth’s choice here, is a good start). Second, you need to decide how flamboyant you want to be: do you want bright patterns on your face or, like Hemsworth, a subtle, muted paisley brocade?

For us, it is the latter. Hemsworth offers an excellent lesson on benefits of a smoother pattern– Head towards darker shades so the pattern is just enough to get your suit out of dull waters, but not too much to blind your fellow attendees.

Forget what you thought you knew about skinny ties

D Dipasupil

Skinny ties get a bad press. Sure, they were a favorite of Pete Doherty, the cast of Twilight and so anyone who worked in a bar around 2004, but they’re not all so bad While we love power ties that make similar statements to those worn by Harry Styles, seen on the Gucci runway, or favored by a younger George Clooney, we can’t help but hold a sacred place close to our hearts for versions thinner, like Hemsworth’s tie here.

The designer to go to for inspiration is rock’n’rollin’ Hedi Slimane . Whether during his 2002 exit for Dior, his tenure at Saint Laurent, or in his current role as Celine’s boss, the skinny tie has been a mainstay on his mood board and, subsequently, in our wardrobes. A favorite of mods like the superstars of Carnaby Street The Jam, lA slimmer tie will instantly inject some rockstar credentials into your office wear.

You can wear black and navy together