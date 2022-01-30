Chris Hemsworth: 4 exercises so you DO NOT have legs like Thor

A good physique is always worth admiring wherever you look, because a large chest combined with strong arms can be the envy of many, but everything must have symmetry and aesthetics, so it is necessary to complement our training with leg exercises.

Until a few days ago, one of the most envied bodies of Hollywood it was that of the actor who has given life to the God of Thunder, Thor, we are talking about Chris Hemsworth.

Controversy over a photo

Since the first movie in which he appeared shirtless, his entire upper body caused many sighs and longings to be like that, but a recent photo on his social networks took away a bit of charm.

On his Instagram account, Hemsworth posted a photo with his son on the set of the movie Thor: Love and Thunder, where he was seen with a short that showed that he skips leg day.

The above caused various reactions among Internet users, as there were comments like “bro, have you skipped leg day again?” or “Stop skipping leg day, Thor!”, along with several who made a laughing emoji face.

leg exercises

If you’re one of those who regularly go to the gym, try not to skip leg day like he does Chris Hemsworthas it is an essential part of training

Therefore, we suggest you perform these 4 basic exercises of leg.

free squat

This exercise works almost all the muscles in your legs, in addition to strengthening your core, making it ideal to do in every training session.

In its simplest form, you must take care that your legs are a little more open than the height of your shoulders, in addition to always being straight but not perpendicular to the floor; When you go down you should reach a point where your legs are parallel to the ground or a little more if possible.

quadriceps extensions

This exercise individually strengthens your quadriceps and you can work it with both legs at the same time or individually. You must take care that when doing it, your feet do not exceed the height of your kneesbecause you could suffer a serious injury.

leg curls

This exercise works for the opposite muscle to the previous exercise, the femoral, which is very good because it supports the squats and gives a way esthetic roundness at legs.

You can work lying down or standing, depending on the equipment you find in your gym, but when you do it, make sure that the roller of the device touches your buttocks and then return to the complete stretch of your leg.

ankle raises

This exercise targets the back of the shin, the gastrocnemius muscle, one of which we found Thor It flat out doesn’t work at all.

The exercise consists of standing and raising your heel with the help of the front part of your foot, which you can do on an edge or on the special machine in your Gym.

By: Hanzel Forteza