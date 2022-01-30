Celebrities who rejected a role in the cinema and regret after success

Movies may or may not be successful, but there are some films that were among the best in history and there are actors and actresses who rejected the roles in those films and now regret it too much.

El Universal presents a list of some of them, although there are many more, but at least these 10 will surprise you:

1. The Godfather: Jack Nicholson turned down being Michael Corleone

Nicholson turned down the role because he believed it was appropriate for the actor to bring him to life to be an Italian, so Al Pacino was offered it.

2. Star Wars: Al Pacino turned down being Han Solo

He did not accept to be Han Solo, this because he did not understand the script of George Lucas; Harrison Ford got the part and there he became a legend of science fiction cinema.

3. Titanic: Gwyneth Paltrow turned down being Rose

It is incredible that someone would have refused to be Rose in Titanic, but Gwyneth Paltrow did not want it when it was proposed to her, before that rejection, Kate Winslet was given the role. Without a doubt today is one of the most repentant.

4. Matrix: Will Smith refused to be Neo

Will Smith was chosen by the director, but the actor simply refused and Keanu Reeves immediately accepted the leading role for which he will always be remembered.

5. Million Dollar Baby: Sandra Bullock turned down being Maggie

Bullock did want the role of a boxer, but when production was delayed, she signed on for Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous; Hilary Swank had the role and won her second Oscar for Best Actress.

6. Gladiator: Mel Gibson refused to be Máximo Decimo Meridio

Mel Gibson felt very old for the role, but when he was rejected, they did not go for someone younger, because Russell Crowe is almost his age and thanks to this film he won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance.

7. Casino Royale: Hugh Jackman turned down being James Bond

In 2006 he was offered to be agent 007 and he preferred to star in The Final Trick; Daniel Craig kept the part.

8. Scissorhands: Jim Carrey turned down being Edward

Johnny Depp is the actor that Tim Burton always wants, but initially, the role of Edward was for Jim Carrey; however, he rejected it with a resounding ‘no’.

9. Passionate Shakespeare: Julia Roberts turned down being Viola

Julia Roberts wanted Shakespeare to be played by Daniel Day-Lewis, and since this was not the case, she decided to withdraw from the project; Gwyneth Paltrow landed the role and won the Oscar for best actress.

10. The Silence of the Lambs: Michelle Pfeiffer turned down being Clarice

Michelle Pfeiffer didn’t want the movie because it was depressing, so Jodie Foster was chosen; Some time later, the film earned five Oscar nominations, with Foster taking the award for Best Actress.

