Celebrities who are descended from royalty

Royal blood runs through the veins of various actors; however, many of them have decided to stay out of it and create their own path even though they have crown ancestry. celebrities like Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Pattinson, Uma Thurman, Rose Leslie, Brooke Shields, Angelina Jolie, Tilda Swinton, among many others.

British actor, better known as Lord Voldemort in the saga of ‘Harry Potter’, is related to the British royal familybecause he is a descendant of King James II of Scotland and has a direct relationship with the prince Charles of Wales, since they are eighth cousins. In extreme case, Fiennes he could become a monarch, but he would be considered after 10 thousand people closer to royalty.

She is one of the most loved actresses in

Hollywood

; however, he has a strong connection to royalty, as he is a direct descendant of Robert I of Scotland (Robert the Bruce), who fought against Edward I from England for control of northern Scotland in the fourteenth century. As if that were not enough, his mother, Judith Balfour Killen, also had a role in the performance, as it was considered Lady.

The actor who will give life to Batman, the night watchman Gotham city, is related to Vlad III, who served as the inspiration for the novel dracula. Vlad II of Wallachia, better known as Vlad The Impaler, he reigned in Transylvania between 1456 and 1462, and his life aroused the interest of bram stoker.

The actress who became known for the award-winning series of HBO, ‘Game of Thrones’, has blue blood in his veins, since his father is descended from the chief of the clan of aberdeenshire of scotland, and his mother is a descendant of King Charles II.

The famous ‘Doctor Strange‘ in the multiverse of Marvel , is related to king richard iii by different ancestors, but above all by the king’s mother, Cecilia Neville. His relationship with royalty is very popular in United Kingdom, where he has even been invited to read poems in the repetition of the burial of the monarch of the cathedral of leicester. He was also credited as Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

umma thurman She is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood and formed a great duo with Quentin Tarantino, with whom he made great films like ‘pulp fiction‘ and the saga of ‘Kill Bill’. Thurman is the granddaughter of a part of the German monarchy and is related to the Baron Friedrich Johannes with Schlebrugge, who participated in the First World War.

In the WWII he was imprisoned by the Nazis, because he protected some Jews. He was later forced out of Germany and ended in Mexico, Where was he born Birgitte Caroline, mother of Uma Thurmann.

Thanks to a reality show, Shields discovered that she is a distant cousin of the King Philip VI. His lineage begins with Henry III from Navarre IV of France, the first French bourbon. The paternal grandmother of the actress was the princess Donna Marina Torlonia of the Principles of Civitella-Cesi, a powerful Italian aristocrat who married the American tennis player Francis Xavier Shields.

The protagonist of tapes like ‘maleficent‘ Y ‘Lara Croft’ is a descendant of the French crown through his mother, Marcheline Bertrand. His lineage goes back to King Philip II of France, son of Louis VII, who reigned in the twelfth century. The actress was also recognized by the

Queen isabel II

with the badge of Honorary Lady, due to the celebrity’s actions against sexual violence in war zones.

actress and singer Hilary Duff She is one of the closest celebrities to the English crown, since she is a relative of Alexander Spotwood, an English officer, explorer and governor of the 17th century, who was at the forefront of the war between Great Britain and Spain. duff She is also a cousin in the eighteenth grade of the Queen isabel II.

The famous ‘Jack Sparrow‘in the saga’Pirates of the Caribbean’ It is also related to the English throne, since it is part of the family of the King Edward III of England. The actor who also played the Young scissors hand, it’s related to Margaret Gascoigne, daughter of the third earl of Northumberland, English region known as ‘The Cradle of Christianity’.

The iconic actor who gave life to ‘Forrest Gump’, is related to the current English monarch. According to a study conducted by the company Find My Past, Hanks is related to the king john i, better known as John Without Land, who held the throne from 1199 until the day of his death. During his reign he lost the region of Normandy in view of Philip II of France.

The news by all means. Download our

apps

!

japan