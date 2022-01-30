CDMX has already exceeded more than 70% hospital saturation by COVID-19: RED IRAG

A man carries his relative with suspected COVID-19 infection while arriving at a hospital as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues, in Mexico City, Mexico, December 30, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Mexico City reached 72.16% hospital saturation this Sunday, January 30according to the most recent figures from the Information System of the IRAG Network, belonging to the Ministry of Health.

Eight mayorships reached full of consideration, Milpa Alta, Tláhuac and Coyoacán have 100% hospital occupancy in general beds, while Tlalpan presents 93% fully, Iztacalco marks 85.18%, Gustavo A. Madero 84%Cuauhtémoc 78.94%, Benito Juárez reaches 72.34%

The Health Secretary (SSa) reported that up to this saturday january 29there have been 4 million 916 thousand 143 cases of accumulated infections of coronavirus (COVID-19). In addition, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 305,762 deaths from the disease.

The above means that 42 thousand 582 infected were addedas well as 522 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Photo: (SARI NETWORK)

Also, it is estimated that there has been 3 million 986 thousand 898 people recovered8 million 495 thousand 304 negative cases and a total of 14 million 49 thousand 746 people studied since the first case.

According to the daily technical statement, as of today there are estimates in the country 277 thousand 709 active cases of the illness; that is, the patients who began to present symptoms in the last 14 days (from January 16 to 29, 2022).

The entities with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in descending order are: Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Colima, Tabasco, Nayarit, Querétaro and San Luis Potosí.

Refering to hospital availabilitythe average occupation of general beds in health centers is Four. Five% and of 29% for beds of intensive therapy.

The states with the highest percentage of occupation of general beds are Mexico City (72.29%), Durango (65.38%) and Nuevo León (64.35 percent). In turn, those with the highest percentage in fan beds are Aguascalientes (69.11%), Chihuahua (49.74%) and Colima (41.17 percent).

The most affected age group in the last five weeks are the people from 18 to 39 years oldalthough they are followed by those aged 60 and over.

At International panorama, there are a total of 364 million 191 thousand 494 infections and 5 million 631 thousand 457 deaths accumulated worldwide. In the last 24 hours there have been reports 3 million 321 thousand 782 and 10 thousand 314, respectively. The global lethality is 1.5 percent.

Currently, Mexico is the fifth country in the world with the most deaths because of the coronavirus, only below the United States, Brazil, India and Russia; And it is number 14 in number of infections, according to the latest update from Johns Hopkins University.

Vaccination progress

Regarding the day of the National Vaccination Strategy against SARS-CoV-2, the agency announced that so far 165 million 170 thousand 233 doses have been applied of the Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Janssen, Moderna, Sinovac and CanSino formulations.

Of that total, 77 million 58 thousand 543 people have received the complete schemes (two doses or one, as is the case with the Cansino and Janssen vaccine). The above means that the 89% of the population aged 18 and over have received both doses in the country, according to Ssa.

Just This Friday, January 28, 601 thousand 978 injections were applied.

The Mexico City, Quintana Roo and Queretaro are the three entities that already have practically the 100% of its older population with the full outline of vaccination. While, Chiapas is the state with the greatest backwardness, with 70 percent; followed by Guerrero (75%) and Oaxaca (76% percent).

Vaccination continues for lagging people and young people between 15 and 17 years old, as well as the reinforcement application for people over 50, health personnel and the educational sector. People between 40 and 49 years old are suggested to be aware of the call for the supply of reinforcement in their locality.

