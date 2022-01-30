Carlos Salcedo went to the ‘Volcano’ to finalize his departure from Tigres

The Mexican defender went to the Universitario stadium to sign the agreement that frees him to reach the MLS, as a reinforcement of Toronto FC

Carlos Salcedo went to the offices tonight tigers to finalize his departure from the club, by signing the documents that make him a player of the Toronto F.C. of the MLS.

“El Titán” arrived accompanied by his agent Gonzalo Vargas, who had already been present last week at the first meeting of his representative with the feline board.

At the exit of the Mexican defender and his entourage, he attended to some fans from tigers who asked him for the photo of the memory.

Despite the request of the media present, he did not issue any statements, he only limited himself to responding, “everything is fine”, before his vehicle left the University Stadium.

With this operation, tigers In addition to an economic amount, he will receive the Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo, who was one of the franchise players of the Canadian team. The selected ‘vinotinto’ has already accepted the contractual conditions with which he will arrive at ‘La U’, which was one of the reasons why the negotiation had stalled.