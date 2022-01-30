Carlos Salcedo went to the Tigres offices to seal his departure

Midtime Editorial

Once the pass is unlocked Yeferson Soteldo to Tigresthe separation of Carlos Salcedo of the university team was refined during the night of this Friday when the player went to the club offices to finalize details.

The defender, who will play in the MLS Toronto FCspent nearly two hours at the facilities, and he did so in the company of Gonzalo Vargas, his representative, to close a negotiation that has dragged on longer than I would like.

When leaving the premises the Titan refused to give statements and limited himself to saying “everything is fine”while being approached by college fans who showed him their love and respect.

Carlos Salcedo was present at Tigres Femenil’s 5-1 rout against Atlas and as he left the University Stadium some fans came to say goodbye. His signing for Toronto FC is imminent. Video: Jose Ontiveros pic.twitter.com/ykYijFLxD9 – SuperL1der MX (@superlidermx) January 29, 2022

He was identified by multiple people who went to the match between Tigres Femenil and Atlas (feline victory 5-1)so he gave away some photographs and without being upset.

The 28-year-old defender agreed to a contract with the Canadians for three years with an option for one more and will be Designated Player of the club together with Álex Pozuelo and Lorenzo Insigne, who joins next summer.