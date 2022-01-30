Carlos Salcedo separates from Tigres

The ‘Titan’ awaits the official call from Toronto FC to start the MLS preseason.

Carlos Salcedo was released from Tigres

For: Samuel Reyes JAN. 28. 2022

Carlos Salcedo visited the University Stadium, House of UANL Tigers to officially sign his departure from the club and thus disassociate himself from the northern team to continue his way to the mls.

During the match between female tigers Y Atlas of matchday 4 of the Women’s MX League, Salcedo went to meet with the board and stamp his signature to formalize his departure from the institution.

The chapter was very long, but it finally found its final course this Friday, because as it was advanced in TUDN was already finalized after an agreement between the Toronto F.C. Y tigers for the felines to receive the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo and the Americans get the Mexican defender.

His agreement will be for three years with an option for one more and he will become a franchise player of the Toronto F.C. of the mls.

On the other hand, it is known that the defender developed in UANL Tigers will be the highest paid in the whole mls.

Now all that remains is for him to be called to appear at the TFC in California, United States, the venue for the pre-season training sessions that Toronto FC is going to prepare for the start of the season that is coming up in March.