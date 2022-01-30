Canelo Álvarez is named best boxer of the year

Mexico.- The best way to close the year for Saul “Canelo” Alvarez It is with the last great achievement that has been awarded to him, now from the hands of the World Boxing Council (WBC) was recognized as the best boxer of the year 2021. This appointment had a double award since the WBC announced that it also won the event of the year with the fight against Caleb Plant from a few weeks ago where he got the super middleweight titles which gave way to get into the history books.

“He made history and now he is the boxer of the year,” were the words that the official WBC account used to announce the Mexican award. Similarly, they shared an image of Canelo Álvarez alluding to his appointment. This publication was already shared by the boxer himself on his social networks and has earned the recognition of many of his fans, friends and sports colleagues who classify him as one of the best Mexican boxers in history.

The award that Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez now receives is based on the 3 fights he had in 2021, starting in February against Avni Yildirim, followed by the month of May before Billy Joe Saunders and the last one in November against Caleb Plant, fights that put the Mexican in the eyes of the world since each of the fights were to achieve the unification of the super middleweights, something he achieved to become the new undisputed champion, sixth in history. of boxing.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton is knighted by Prince Charles at Windsor Castle

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez is named as the best boxer of the year | Photo: Capture

All this had weight for Canelo Álvarez to be chosen for his great year, where for the first time he fulfilled 3 fights in one year. But all this would not have been possible if someone had not prepared him as Eddy Reynoso did, who was also awarded by the WBC with the title of best coach of the year, and not only did he do a great job with Canelo, but he also He recognizes him for having recovered Andy Ruiz and Óscar Valdez who had a great performance this year in their fights.

The latter, Óscar Valdez also appears in the winners as the best KO of the year for men, there he is rewarded for the way he knocked out Miguel Berchelt who sent him to the canvas with a powerful contact to win his duel. In the boxer of the year branch, she took it Amanda Serrano, who also had a great year with his fights, fair winner of the badge.

2021 for Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez was full of emotions, in addition to his 3 fights for world titles, he was present at events to honor his coach and friend Eddy Reynoso, he married twice, once civilly and his religious wedding with his now wife Fernanda Gómez and what has already surprised is that he has already announced his next rival and it is Ilunga Makabu with whom he will fight in 2022, for now the Mexican is working at a slow pace so as not to lose condition.