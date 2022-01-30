Camila Cabello shows off the summer pleated skirt to celebrate with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes | Photo: Special

The singer Camila Cabello boasts the pleated skirt of the summer to celebrate her courtship anniversary with Shawn Mendes because this couple so loved by their followers recently celebrated their second year, and what better way to wear a two-piece outfit than with a trip to the Caribbean accompanied by her boyfriend.

Both pop stars They escaped to the Caribbean from where they shared some very romantic photos. For her part, Camila Cabello 24 years old He shared some images in which he is seen to be very happy enjoying the sea and of course the delicious food they tasted while enjoying a well-deserved trip.

Wonderful were the days they shared together, Camila Cabello and her boyfriend Shawn Mendes who began their courtship on July 4, 2019, a month after the song ‘Señorita’ was released, which was their second musical collaboration and was grammy nominated. With a very relaxed look, the Cuban-American posed with the majestic pleated skirt.

The journey of originally from CojimarCuba to the Caribbean was full of pleasant moments, walking through the beautiful streets, eating watermelon, one night eating pasta, reading your favorite books and of course, the most beautiful outfits of Karla Camila Cabello Estrabaowho chose one of the most viewed trends this summer, the pleated skirt.

The pleated skirt, the most refreshing in this season of the year, has already been seen in celebrities as the best paid model in the world and part of the kardashian family, Kendall Jenner and more recently it was also the set of Cara Delevingne who highlighted the beauty of the model, now the havana singerCamila Cabello wears it in a more tropical version.

The cuban singer and the Canadian have become one of the most talented and admired couples on the music scene. A love that was consolidated after Camila and Shawn met in 2014 when he and his musical group Fifth Harmony opened for Austin Mahone’s concert, the following year they worked together on “I Know What You Did Last Summer“.

Now, two years later the daughter of Alejandro Cabello and Sinuhé Estrabao and her boyfriend traveled to the Caribbean to celebrate their second anniversary as a couple and through social networks they shared beautiful images of some beautiful moments they enjoyed during their romantic vacation. This is how they gave us the postcard of Camila Cabello posing with her pleated and printed skirt next to a top with puffy sleeves.

Along with a nice photo album together, the pop singer wrote: “Happy anniversary Kuko. For more joy, more friendship and more love together.” Just as romantic was Shawn Mendes who shared an image of the two kissing with the following caption: “Happy second anniversary, darling” and all his fans melted with love.

The cinderella from the 2021 film of course, it seems that he has some unforgettable days with his partner, very proud of their love, they shout it from the rooftops every time they have the opportunity. Camila Cabello, as nice and simple as she was, was even seen barefoot wearing her best outfits.