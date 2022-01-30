Camila Cabello gives an important message

Camila Hair He has given a message to his fans through social networks, explaining that he decided to take some time off from the networks to recover some energy. The singer has lost a lot of “fuel” in a very busy year for the singer personally and professionally.

During 2021 the artist has released a new single, which has been on the list of the most listened to since its presentation, leaving fans waiting for the full album entitled “Familia” to be known. At the moment, it is unknown when Cabello will decide to share it with her public.

Cabello said she has realized how damaging dependency on social networks can be, for which she has made the decision to take several weeks off of them. For a celebrity like the singer, it is exhausting to be receiving comments on her profiles all the time, so it is understandable that she takes a break.

For the peace of mind of the fans, the break will only be short or at least that is what the artist has communicated. It is likely that after this she will return with more energy than ever, since 2022 comes with many projects for the artist, especially the long-awaited release of her album, an event that will require a lot of work.